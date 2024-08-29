Awards success for colleagues celebrating commitment and excellence in Physiological Science

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four Trust colleagues have received awards celebrating commitment and excellence in Physiological Sciences.

Winners of the Learning, Excellence and Achievements in Physiological Sciences (LEAPS) awards are chosen by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Physiological Sciences and Healthcare Science Network, part of the Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostics Collaborative.

The awards were launched earlier this year during Healthcare Science Week, to offer our healthcare scientists the opportunity to say thank you and well done to their colleagues. Blackpool Teaching Hospitals colleagues has won four of the 15 available categories with the winners announced recently:

Top row: Bradley Dixon, Julie Chapman. Bottom row: Holly Benson, Dan Crook.

Julie Chapman , Senior Clinical Physiologist won the Manager Award. In her nomination Julie was praised: “She has championed healthcare science and continues to use her experience and positive attitude to excel within physiological science.”

Dan Crook, Training Manager for the Cardiac Investigations Unit - Student Mentor/Trainer Award. Part of Dan's nomination read: "Dan is passionate about education and development. He has developed his role at Blackpool and established strong links with our educational providers to support our learners across LSC."

Holly Benson, Trainee Clinical Physiologist for Respiratory and Sleep Physiology. Holly was described as an "advocate for learning throughout her career in healthcare science."

, Trainee Clinical Physiologist for Respiratory and Sleep Physiology. Holly was described as an “advocate for learning throughout her career in healthcare science.” Bradley Dixon, Apprentice Clinical Physiologist for Neurophysiology - Excellence in Apprenticeships. Bradley's nomination described his strong academic background in Neuroscience as “a huge asset to his team and the field of Neurophysiology. He’s shown commitment and perseverance, making a fantastic Clinical Physiologist in such a short time.”

The nominations received highlighted just some of the collaborative and innovative work taking place across the four acute hospitals Trusts in the region, including Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.

The awards have helped to showcase the varying roles available within Physiological Sciences and it is hoped the stories shared inspire more people to want to become healthcare scientists themselves.