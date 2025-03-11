Award-Winning Artist & Lancashire Judge Kathryn Alice Olley Nominated for Prestigious Enterprise Vision Award

Award-winning artist Kathryn Alice Olley from St Annes on Sea the reigning Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024 and a judge for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025, has been nominated for the highly esteemed Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) 2025. The EVAs are the UK’s largest business awards dedicated solely to women, recognising outstanding female entrepreneurs making a significant impact in their industries.

Kathryn’s journey into the art world is as inspiring as it is unexpected. Just two years ago, after experiencing chronic anxiety and emotional burnout, she had a conversation with her GP that changed everything. When asked what had once brought her joy, her immediate answer was art. What started as a private creative outlet to heal quickly reignited a passion, and in May 2024, she put her work out publicly for the first time. Since then, her career has skyrocketed leading to national media attention, major public commissions, and recognition from some of the UK most influential figures.

I never imagined art would take me on this journey, Kathryn says, Winning Lancashire Artist of the Year was an incredible moment, and now being nominated for the EVAs is another milestone I never expected. Creativity has transformed my life, and I want to show others that it can open doors, heal, and create opportunity.

In the past year, Kathryn’s work has gained attention from Claudia Winkleman, food critic Giles Coren, and stars from BBC’s The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. She is currently working with MasterChef: The Professionals winner Oli Martin, creating a bespoke collection for his acclaimed Aven Restaurant in Preston, and was commissioned by St Annes on the Sea Town Council to create a special piece celebrating the town’s 150th Anniversary.

Kathryn Alice Olley Winner Lancashire Artist of the Year 2024

Her work has also caught the eye of industry professionals across multiple creative sectors, including Tileyard Music and Studio Lambert (the production company behind hit TV shows such as Gogglebox and The Traitors), further demonstrating her growing influence in the art world.

As a judge for Lancashire Artist of the Year 2025, Kathryn is now helping to shape the next generation of artistic talent, encouraging more people to embrace creativity and put themselves forward for opportunities they may never have considered.

With a growing reputation in the art world, Kathryn is expanding her creative business by developing personalised map art and bespoke artwork for businesses, including restaurants and hotels. She is also using her platform to raise awareness of how art can support mental wellbeing, securing media coverage and building relationships with journalists, broadcasters, and influencers to highlight the importance of creativity in everyday life.

Finalists for the EVAs 2025 will be announced later this year, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in September 2025.

Kathryn Alice Art nominated for EVAs Award 2025

For more information on Kathryn Alice Olley and her work, visit Kathryn Alice Art

Instagram & Facebook: @kathrynaliceart