Avant Homes launches first homes at £32m, 115 home Great Eccleston development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Avant Homes has launched its first development in the North West with the release of a range of family homes for sale at its £32m, 115 new home development in Great Eccleston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Oakview Quarter and located off Copp Lane, the development will comprise a mix of one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, including terraced, detached and semi-detached properties.

Prices for the newly released practically designed, energy efficient homes range from £284,995 for a three-bedroom detached Cadeby house type to £412,995 for a four-bedroom detached Thoresby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is well underway at the site and a four-bedroom showhome is scheduled to open in August with the first residents expected to move in during September.

Debut - Avant Homes has launched its first North West development at Great Eccleston (CGI of Thoresby house type shown)

Avant Homes sales and marketing director, Hannah Orgille, said: “Great Eccleston is an excellent location for us to debut our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes within the North West.

“We are excited to provide prospective local buyers with house types that were previously unavailable to them within a village that combines scenic rural living with access to the region’s towns and cities.

“Our homes have proven hugely popular with buyers throughout the rest of the north of England, the Midlands and Scotland, so we are very pleased to make them available at Great Eccleston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oakview Quarter has already attracted significant buyer interest, and this has only increased since work started on site. Anyone who would like to become part of the vibrant new community we are building here should contact our sales team to discuss how we can help them make their dream move to Oakview Quarter a reality.”

Of the properties released for sale, the Thoresby is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver homes that suit the needs of modern family living.

The Thoresby’s ground floor features a large living room with the hallway leading to an open-plan kitchen and dining area and a further living space leading out to the rear garden through French doors.

Downstairs is completed by a separate space which is ideal as either a snug or a study, a WC and a utility room which has access to the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, the Thoresby has a large main bedroom with an ensuite shower room, whilst two double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by the family bathroom. There is also an additional room which can be used as a study or living space.

For more information on the development, search “Avant Homes Oakview Quarter”.