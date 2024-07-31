Artistic commissions to celebrate 150 years

By John NightingaleContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
On March 31st, 2025, the town of St. Anne’s on the Sea will celebrate its 150th year anniversary. To commemorate the event St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council is commissioning artists to create paintings which represent the history and changes of the town. All pieces to have a postcard / seaside theme.

The criteria are as follows:

Art 1: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 1875 - 1900.

Art 2: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 1901 - 1925.

150 Years of St. Anne's on the Sea

Art 3: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 1926 - 1950.

Art 4: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 1951 - 1975.

Art 5: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 1976 - 2000.

Art 6: A work of art which represents St. Anne’s on the Sea between 2001 - 2025.

All commissions will have a budget up to £500.

The Town Council is accepting proposals from artists until 30th September 2024. From the 1st October the Council will meet artists, discuss proposals and select the successful entries by the end of October 2024. Any artist may apply for a commission. Please note when interviewing candidates the Council will favour submissions who provide examples of previously completed artwork from their portfolio. Artists who progress through the process will be asked to provide a detailed proposal of the new artwork.

The original commissioned works will be the property of the Town Council and displayed at the Town Council offices. Artworks will also be reproduced as prints, posters and postcards. Commissioned works will be used as part of the celebrations of the towns 150th.

St. Anne’s on the Sea Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) committee chairman Cllr Karen Harrison said “As Chairman of CAN, I'm delighted to launch the St. Anne’s Art project, we plan to display the commissioned pieces during the 150th celebrations year in 2025”.

To stay up to date please visit the Town Council website at https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk

