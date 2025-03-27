Armfield Academy students awarded Science Prize at ‘Top of the Bench’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

28 teams from schools across the UK and Belgium competed in Wales for the chance to become Top of the Bench champions. The final’s theme was ‘air’, and pairs from each team of four sat a 40-minute written exam on the topic to test their chemical knowledge. Each team also did a one-and-a-half-hour practical in the lab. Meanwhile accompanying teachers found out about RSC Education resources and ideas from education coordinator, Ross Christodoulou.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Miedziak, a technician in Cardiff University’s school of chemistry said, ‘It was lovely to see so many keen students enjoying being in the labs – the atmosphere was lively and fun, though still competitive!’

Following their win at the Lancashire heat in January, the Fylde Coast Academy Trust’s Armfield Academyteam of Olivia Dewhurst (15), Bailey Baxter (15), Shajan Sureshkumar (14) and Zoltan Galyas (13), travelled down to Cardiff to compete in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jacqui Clee Award went to Olivia Dewhurst and Bailey Baxter of Armfield Academy. The RSC has historically awarded this prize for the most outstanding individual contribution. However, for the first time ever it went to two students. Olivia and Bailey showed exceptional teamwork, staying organised and working in a calm manner to contribute to their team.

Bailey, Olivia and Shajan in the entrance to Cardiff University

Coran Sharp, Science Teacher said "we are incredibly proud of our students for reaching the finals of the RSC Top of the Bench Competition. Their dedication and enthusiasm was recognised by event staff, who praised their teamwork and respect for each other. Representing both Armfield and Lancashire with excellence, they showcased not only their scientific ability but also their enthusiasm for chemistry. It was amazing to have the opportunity to support their future aspirations. The students represented Armfield brilliantly - several members of staff working with the students and for the Royal Society of Chemistry came to tell me how brilliant, polite and respectful our team was. Although our team didn't place, the students had a brilliant time, and a personal highlight for myself was Olivia saying that the event confirmed that she wanted to do something to do with Chemistry in her future”!

Head Girl, Olivia Dewhurst said "I am so proud to have represented Armfield Academy at the Top of the Bench competition and I am so honoured to have been awarded the Jacqui Clee Award. Competing at the Top of the Bench competition helped me to not only improve my chemistry practical skills but also to improve on skills such working as a team and leading throughout the practical challenges. Overall, I am so thankful to have taken part, as by doing so it has really secured my hopes of taking chemistry at further education, I am so grateful for the opportunity”