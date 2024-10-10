Armfield Academy nominates Nikita for classroom award

By John Topping
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armfield Academy in Blackpool, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, are very pleased that one of their very own teaching assistants, Nikita Hall has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 'Teaching Assistant of the Year' award.

Nikita and her colleagues were delighted when a representative from the recruitment agency ‘Teaching Personnel’ came into school to present Nikita with acertificate, flowers and chocolates.

Armfield Academy Assistant Headteacher, Samantha Sherwood said, “Along with a commitment to her daily classroom role of working 1:1 with pupils, Nikita is one of our brilliant invigilators during the exam seasons. For the last three years she has been the lead invigilator in one of our access rooms where there are a number of students with additional needs who require close-working support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nikita is a strong motivator to our KS4 pupils, to build their resilience in what can be a very stressful environment. By working with them through our mock seasons they are able to build up their confidence to perform better in the exams in year 11.

Nikita receiving her certificate, flowers and chocolates from Teaching PersonnelNikita receiving her certificate, flowers and chocolates from Teaching Personnel
Nikita receiving her certificate, flowers and chocolates from Teaching Personnel

This is where Nikita shines as a support to these pupils, even when they may not appreciate it at the time, but they always appreciate her by the end of the exam season. This is a true example of making sure our most vulnerable pupils are 'not left behind'.”

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice