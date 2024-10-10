Armfield Academy nominates Nikita for classroom award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armfield Academy in Blackpool, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, are very pleased that one of their very own teaching assistants, Nikita Hall has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 'Teaching Assistant of the Year' award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikita and her colleagues were delighted when a representative from the recruitment agency ‘Teaching Personnel’ came into school to present Nikita with acertificate, flowers and chocolates.

Armfield Academy Assistant Headteacher, Samantha Sherwood said, “Along with a commitment to her daily classroom role of working 1:1 with pupils, Nikita is one of our brilliant invigilators during the exam seasons. For the last three years she has been the lead invigilator in one of our access rooms where there are a number of students with additional needs who require close-working support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikita is a strong motivator to our KS4 pupils, to build their resilience in what can be a very stressful environment. By working with them through our mock seasons they are able to build up their confidence to perform better in the exams in year 11.

Nikita receiving her certificate, flowers and chocolates from Teaching Personnel

This is where Nikita shines as a support to these pupils, even when they may not appreciate it at the time, but they always appreciate her by the end of the exam season. This is a true example of making sure our most vulnerable pupils are 'not left behind'.”