Armfield Academy nominates Nikita for classroom award
Nikita and her colleagues were delighted when a representative from the recruitment agency ‘Teaching Personnel’ came into school to present Nikita with acertificate, flowers and chocolates.
Armfield Academy Assistant Headteacher, Samantha Sherwood said, “Along with a commitment to her daily classroom role of working 1:1 with pupils, Nikita is one of our brilliant invigilators during the exam seasons. For the last three years she has been the lead invigilator in one of our access rooms where there are a number of students with additional needs who require close-working support.
Nikita is a strong motivator to our KS4 pupils, to build their resilience in what can be a very stressful environment. By working with them through our mock seasons they are able to build up their confidence to perform better in the exams in year 11.
This is where Nikita shines as a support to these pupils, even when they may not appreciate it at the time, but they always appreciate her by the end of the exam season. This is a true example of making sure our most vulnerable pupils are 'not left behind'.”
