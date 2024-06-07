Armfield Academy is proud of its student cadet force

Armfield students commemorate D-Day on its 80th anniversary.

Armfield Academy in Blackpool was delighted to welcome its young Cadets to school on 6 June in their uniforms. They were commemorating the 80th anniversary of D Day.

Mark Kilmurray, Headteacher said “we are very proud of all our Combined Cadet Force students who came into school on this very important day in their cadet uniforms. We wish them every success for the after-school events when they will be on the promenade marching with their squadrons and companies, paying their respects at the Cenotaph”.