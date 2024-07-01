Armed Forces Week ‘Operation Swim’ raises £842 for Help for Heroes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Armed Forces Week and to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Armed Forces Charity Help for Heroes released a challenge of swimming the distance equivalent to either one, two, three or five of the Normandy Beaches (named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword) - a whopping 47km in total.

The importance of this anniversary and poignancy of those who gave their lives was not lost on Vicki Ormerod, Head Coach of Lytham St Annes Swimming Club and her coaching team. Vicki commented, "I am always immensely proud of our swimmers, they work hard and involve themselves in charity work whenever they can as they all really enjoy it, I am just glad we could support such a worthwhile charity".

Offering the opportunity to all members of the club, 45 swimmers volunteered, the majority of whom are under the age of 14, to take part in the challenge of swimming the 47Km while fundraising for Help for Heroes in parallel over 3 evening swimming sessions.

To launch the event at St. Annes Swimming Pool, Ray Pinkstone and Bob Wareham, both former Royal Marine Commandos and members of Pro Patria Lodge No. 9952, attended the opening night to talk to the young people and support the event, given what it represents both as a major challenge, but more importantly symbolically.

Arran Gorry receives his commemorative medal from Ray Pinkstone

Pro Patria is a Freemasons Lodge which is filled with current and ex-servicemen who engage in all manner of charitable events across the community, locally and nationally. Both Ray and Bob in attending the launch of the challenge answered questions about what they did in the army, why it is important to remember the sacrifices made by so many and how it all relates to this special 80th anniversary of D-Day.

One of the young swimmers said "we covered D-Day in a topic at school and watched the news to find out more, it is important we think about these things".

Over the 3 sessions, swimmers swam a total distance of nearly 80Km, smashing the 47km target and raising a magnificent £842 for Help for Heroes.

Ben Gorry, Chairman of the South Fylde Group of Freemasons said “I am delighted to have been involved with this significant community engagement challenge. As a father of one of the youngsters and a local Freemason I feel very proud of the commitments made by our swimming club, the dedication of the swimming coaches and youngsters alongside the charitable fundraising that will see £842 being well used to support the incredible Help for Heroes charity”.

To find out more about LSA Swimming Club, pleasecontact [email protected]