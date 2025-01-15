Apprentices at Airframe Designs gather new skills working on World War Two icon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apprentices at Lancashire aerospace leader Airframe Designs are using the latest technology to help develop their expertise with a project on the famous World War Two Spitfire aircraft.

They have conducted an exercise at Blackpool Airport to complete a 3D scan of part of the iconic Spitfire to create two new wing supports which will help moving the aircraft for shows and exhibitions.

Based at Hangar 42, the project is being used to help apprentices on the Manufacturing Engineering Degree Apprenticeship at Blackpool and the Fylde College with practical and academic learning.

Mick Smith, of Blackpool and Fylde College, who runs the programme, said: “This exercise will add a new dimension to the skills of the apprentices as they see how the digital technology can help with design.

Apprentices Adam Snelson (left) and Ben Porter with the Spitfire

“In this case, we have conducted a scan of the lower surface of the wing in order to accurately design and manufacture two wing supports as the aircraft is moved around the country at various shows. This will then help with further stress and design analysis work as part of the course.”

The apprentices on the project, Ben Porter and Adam Snelson of Airframe Designs, are developing new skills in stress analysis and design respectively. In all, six apprentices from Airframe Designs are going through the apprenticeship at Lancashire Energy HQ.

CEO of Blackpool-based Airframe Designs Jerrod Hartley said: “As a growing, progressive business we’re committed to nurturing talent and this is a great example of what can be achieved with some tutoring and guidance.

“Our apprentices are continually gaining new skills on the course and are then able to increasingly contribute these skills in the workplace.”

The iconic Supermarine Spitfire was critical in defeating Luftwaffe air attacks during the Battle of Britain in 1940.

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit www.airframedesigns.com.