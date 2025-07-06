Applications now open for part-funded health and safety services to Lancashire and Cumbria Charities and CICs.
What’s Included in the Service?
Our comprehensive package provides the key elements every organisation needs to stay compliant and protect their people:
- Appointed Health & Safety Representative – a dedicated professional assigned to your organisation annually.
- Annual Audit & Action Plan – a full review of your premises and safety management systems, with a tailored plan for improvement.
- General Risk Assessments – covering the core tasks and activities your organisation undertakes.
- Health & Safety Policy – a bespoke policy aligned with your operations and legal obligations.
- Unlimited telephone and email advice.
While the standard value of this service is £2,000 + VAT, selected charities and CICs can access it for just £100 per month (inclusive of VAT) for a 12-month period, payable via direct debit.
Limited Opportunities – Apply Now!
We open applications twice a year and select five organisations per round to receive this subsidised support. This ensures we can provide each organisation with the attention and quality service they deserve.