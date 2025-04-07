Appeal for information on lost Tussauds wax figures
The owner of Williamsons Old Penny Arcades in Norfolk is seeking to find out what happened to all the waxwork figures that were removed from Louis Tussauds Wax Works on the Golden Mile when it was closed in 2010, and the new Madame Tussauds figures installed.
Owner Peter Williamson restored a wax figure of Charlie Chaplin last year and displayed in his Great Yarmouth penny arcade, based at Merrivale Model Village.
Such was the interest Peter is now looking to find and buy any of the Louis Tussauds Wax Figures to add to the display.
He said: "So far all my enquires have led to no figures being found. So I am appealing for any information as to where these figures are now or if they are in store.
"I believe they still exist along with the spare heads and the Anatomy Exhibition."
Contact Peter at www.oldpennyarcade-norfolk.co.uk