Alzheimer's Society takes over Blackpool as part of Britain’s biggest hyper local campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beginning in Blackpool, the campaign, which features 75 unique contextual executions across 120 poster sites highlights the hidden cost of dementia to communities across the country.

This Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society has taken over the town of Blackpool with its first ever bespoke out of home campaign. It highlights the hidden reality of dementia and its far-reaching impacts on families and communities, encouraging the public to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and seek an early diagnosis.

Alzheimer’s Society has taken over every available media site across the town and will display arresting quotes inspired by real conversations of people affected by dementia, demonstrating the toll of dementia on all aspects of life and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on deep local insight, the quotes - which reflect the symptoms of dementia such as memory loss and getting lost in familiar places - contain references to historic sites, former amenities and local legends in Blackpool.

One poster references a local legend who used to run ‘The Devonshire Arms’:

There are an estimated 900,000 people across the UK living with dementia, of which a third are undiagnosed, meaning they have no access to the vital services and support to help them cope with the devastating impact. This stunt aims to draw unmissable attention to their experience, demonstrating the ubiquitous nature of the condition which is so often overlooked, and Alzheimer’s Society’s role in supporting diagnosis and beyond.

Alex Hyde Smith at Alzheimer’s Society said: “With 1 in 3 people with dementia undiagnosed, it’s vital that we bring this devastating disease and it’s far-reaching impacts out of the shadows. The unique, contextual nature of the creative exposes the true reality for those living with dementia and their carers. And highlights how at Alzheimer’s Society we strive to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives.”

David Golding, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at the creative agency behind the campaign, New Commercial Arts said: “This hyper local campaign captures the hidden reality of dementia and its devastating impact. Taking over an entire town makes our message unmissable during Dementia Action Week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad