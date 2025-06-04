Aldi launches last minute emergency gift service for Father's Day shoppers in Lancashire

Ahead of Father’s Day (Sunday, June 15), Aldi is launching an ‘SOS Service’ to help shoppers in Lancashire who have forgotten or don’t have time to buy a gift for the big day.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is offering a limited number of exclusive ‘Aldi SOS’ gift boxes, designed to ‘knock the socks off’ any father or fatherly figure.

The gift boxes will include a card to personalise, a bar of Aldi’s Moser Roth chocolate, and most importantly, a pair of Aldi-themed socks.

For those shopping in store, Aldi also offers a wide range of Father’s Day gifts, including a Cast Iron Dutch Oven for the budding home chefs, and a Sisal Dartboard for those wanting to perfect their aim.

Father's Day SOS

To be in with a chance of receiving a gift box, shoppers simply need to email their name and email address to [email protected]. Boxes will be sent out on a first come, first served basis, so shoppers are encouraged to act quickly.

Shoppers have from Wednesday 4th June to Thursday 12th June to get their hands on a box while stocks last, and winners will be contacted on or before Thursday to provide their delivery address. For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-fathers-day-giveaway-the-giveaway/

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “We know how much occasions like Father’s Day mean to our shoppers, and we’re committed to offering quality gifts at affordable prices.

“Our SOS Service means our customers can celebrate their loved ones even if they’re shopping last minute, helping to make Father’s Day special for everyone.”

This initiative follows Aldi’s recent Mother’s Day giveaway, where one lucky shopper won a year’s supply of flowers through the retailer’s partnership with family-run British supplier JZ Flowers.