Alcedo Care Group brings spinal injuries expertise to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alcedo Care Group, with its branch on Whitehills Drive in Blackpool, has been recognised as a Trusted Partner of Spinal Injuries Association.

Alcedo Care Group, with its branch on Whitehills Drive on Whitehills Industrial Park in Blackpool, has been recognised as a Trusted Partner of Spinal Injuries Association (SIA).

The leading homecare company and its experienced team is now recognised by Spinal Injuries Association as providing outstanding care in the home for those of all ages with spinal injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SIA is the expert guiding voice for life after spinal cord injury providing a wealth of knowledge and support. Spinal Injuries Association partners with carefully selected organisations to help its members thrive and live their lives to the fullest. Only those that meet its exacting and very high standards receive Trusted Partner status.

Ruth Bellis, Andy Boardman and Jo Boardman celebrate Trusted Partner status

Selected for its expertise in complex care, Alcedo Care Group is now recognised as an expert partner of Spinal Injuries Association, trusted to provide medical care, advice and support in the home for the wider spinal cord injuries community.

Already working with approximately 10 spinal injury clients, Alcedo’s nurse-led team offers flexible care depending on the differing requirements of each individual situation and can provide care in the home for even the most complicated of cases.

From light touch daily one-hour visits to respite or round-the-clock care, the Alcedo team will deliver exactly the level of support that is required covering personal care, companionship and help with day-to-day tasks or transport and assistance with physiotherapy, rehabilitation appointments and other condition-related clinical needs such as bowel and bladder care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Hayward, partnership manager from the Spinal Injuries Association, commented: “The purpose of the Trusted Partner scheme is to connect our members with organisations that can help them live a fulfilled life after injury.

“We know that it is often difficult for our members to know who to trust with their care requirements and are therefore delighted to welcome Alcedo Care Group on board as a Trusted Care Partner to help with medical care in the home.”

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, added: “Our team is hugely experienced in looking after those with spinal cord injuries in their own homes, delivering bespoke care packages according to differing individual needs and requirements. We are delighted to be recognised in this way by Spinal Injuries Association and look forward to extending our help and support further across the spinal injuries community.”

Alcedo Care Group and its branches across the North West of England and North Wales are now able to display the Spinal Injuries Association’s Trusted Partner logo and accept recommendations from their community and wider contacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated one of the Top 20 Large Home Care Groups for four years running, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.