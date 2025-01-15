Agency announces judges for £21,000 prize business competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire digital marketing agency has announced the judges for its business competition, with a prize of twenty-one thousand pounds worth of digital marketing support, launched in celebration of the company’s twenty-first birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging the competition will be Dave Turner, Marketing & Sales Director at Smiths Hire, Mark Gilligan, Director at Kitchen Design Centre, Rachel Crisp, Director at Plumbs & Cover My Furniture alongside Sam Fletcher and Mindy Gofton of 21Digital.

Launching the competition last month, 21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “To celebrate our 21st birthday, we’re giving away £21,000 in digital marketing support to the winning company entering this special competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All entrants have to do is log-on to our competition website and fill out a simple form, explaining their business ambitions and what winning the prize would mean for them.

Judges Rachel Crisp, Sam Fletcher, Dave Turner and Mark Gilligan

“Our agency gets its name from the fact that the founders, including myself, were twenty-one-years-old when we launched. We started as a Prince’s Trust-supported business, and with their help and funding, grew into the multi-award-winning digital agency we are today.

“Now we’re excited to pass on the torch and help another business thrive online – it’s just our way of saying thanks for an incredible twenty-one years, giving something back to the local business community, with potentially life-changing results for the winning company.

“Entries close at the end of January, so get in touch now if you’d like to enter!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more go and enter the competition go to www.21kgiveaway.co.uk.

Based at offices on Blackburn’s Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency, specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.