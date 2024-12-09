Age UK’s new research reveals just how lonely Christmas is for older people in the North West as part of its new campaign

To support the launch of Age UK Lancashire’s Christmas campaign, Together, we’re not alone, the Charity has released some heartbreaking new statistics (1) that show just how tough this Christmas will be - 84,000 older people in the North West will be lonely this Christmas. Age UK Lancashire is calling for urgent donations from the public to change the lives of lonely older people during Christmas and throughout the year.

Loneliness and social isolation are year-round problems but winter, and Christmas especially, can be particularly tough – 120,000 older people in the North West say they are more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year. Routine public services winding down, shops closing early or shutting completely, combined with harsher weather conditions, shorter days, and changes in people’s health and wellbeing often make it harder to sustain social connections.

Whilst many enjoy celebrating festive traditions together, Age UK found that 320,000 of all over 65s in the North West won’t be putting up decorations at all this year and 150,000 will be eating dinner alone on Christmas Day. For 210,000 older people Christmas is a hard time as, for them, it feels just like any other day.

For 490,000 older people in the North West, Christmas is a hard time for them as it brings back memories of a loved one who has passed away.

Together we’re not alone campaign

“Age UK Lancashire have given me so much support I cannot thank them enough! My life is improving daily along with my confidence. I now go to coffee mornings which I would have never done without your help and kindness. I am so happy I saw the poster for Age UK Lancashire and the Good Day Call service they have. I was feeling so low and just making that call and speaking to the service has been life changing. I am so happy I plucked up the courage and I would recommend this amazing charity to everyone, as they really do care.”

“The Good Day Calls service has really helped me reduce my feelings of loneliness and isolation and I feel like I have gained a friend. Without this service I don’t know who I could have turned to for the amazing support that Age UK Lancashire have provided and cannot thank them enough!"

Age UK’s research has found that 810,000 older people in the North West hope to receive a call from someone on Christmas Day and 380,000 older people say they feel comforted knowing there are helplines and services available if they need a chat or some support over Christmas.

Nearly 310,000 older people in the North West also rely on clubs or social groups for company all year round, according to Age UK, including 41,000 at Christmas time specifically. This is why it has never been more important to donate to Age UK Lancashire’s Together, we’re not alone campaign, as funds raised will help the Charity to continue its work in tackling loneliness amongst older people by supporting its services which are crucial for those who have no-one else to turn to.

These include:

Lancashire Community Groups

Good Day Calls - Providing regular, friendly phone calls to those feeling isolated

- Providing regular, friendly phone calls to those feeling isolated Support at Home - Helping individuals maintain independence while staying connected

- Helping individuals maintain independence while staying connected Day Clubs - Welcoming spaces in Ormskirk, Lancaster, and Nelson where individuals can form friendships and engage in fun activities

Teri Stephenson, CEO at Age UK Lancashire said: “Our research has found that 1.2 million older people in the North West think spending time with loved ones is one of the best parts of Christmas. Yet the reality is so many are facing this festive season alone.

“At Age UK Lancashire we provide support and give advice, but sometimes just being offered a listening ear is all that’s needed to lift spirits.

“Ask yourself, could you change what you normally do this Christmas and spend more time with your older relatives, friends or neighbours – especially those who live alone? Could you send a card to show you’re thinking of them, or accompany them to one of our social events? Or could you donate to Age UK Lancashire’s campaign so we can spread comfort, friendship and joy to older people when they need it most?”

Age UK Lancashire can’t be there without the public’s support, which is why the Charity is calling on everybody to donate what they can this Christmas. Together, the Charity promises to help change the lives of older people. Together, we’re not alone.

To donate, please visit:

Together We're Not Alone Lancashire

Age UK has also launched a new Loneliness Guide which features the Charity’s latest information and advice on the subject as well as bringing together lived experiences from different focus groups. This can be found here: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/loneliness-guide/.