Adoption North West launches “Nobody Knows Me Better” campaign

Caritas Care along with other Regional and Voluntary Adoption Agencies have come together to launch the “Nobody Knows Me Better” campaign, working in partnership to raise awareness of the urgent need for more adopters for siblings across the Northwest.

This campaign, a collaboration between Regional and Voluntary Adoption Agencies, highlights the importance of keeping brothers and sisters together through adoption. Featuring real voices of adopted siblings from the region, the campaign’s animation brings to life the unique bond they share and the need for families to consider adopting siblings.

The latest data shows that across the North West as of 31 January 2025:

· 374 children were waiting for an adoptive home

Nobody Knows Me Better

· 145 of these children were part of a sibling group (39%)

Children who are part of sibling groups, on average, wait seven months longer before finding their adoptive family, which represents a significant portion of their young lives. Many of these children have been through difficult experiences and for some, have been the only constants in each other’s lives. It is a priority to try and keep brothers and sisters together whenever possible.

For many potential parents, some of the worries about adopting more than one child together is that they don’t have a big enough house or enough money. Potential adopters do have to consider what this will mean for them as a family, but there is practical and possibly financial support available.

Sarah Johal MBE, National Adoption Strategic Lead, Adoption England commented:

“Keeping siblings together permanently is really important for their sense of identity, and helps them to feel safe and settle more quickly into their new home. Many of these children have been through difficult experiences and for some, they have been the only constants in each other’s lives.

We hope that this campaign encourages more people to open up their hearts and homes to adopting a sibling group.”

The campaign is also sharing stories from real-life adopters who have welcomed brother and sister groups into their family through adoption.

Rachael and Paul, adopted three children. The couple commented:

“We had said from the beginning that we would like siblings. Paul and I both have siblings – he is one of three and I am one of four. We said initially we would like 2 siblings, and then possibly come back to have a third in a couple of years’ time. We ended up going from zero to three children very quickly!”

Arfan and Sadia adopted three brothers:

“Adopting our three beautiful boys has been one of the most rewarding experiences of our lives. Even though they came to us at different times, their bond is nothing short of magical. They have their own unique personalities and they love each other unconditionally.”.

Martin and Mel became parents when their children were 6 and 3. They had been previously living in separate foster placements but by being placed with couple it meant they could be together again at last.

“The main thing though that we really liked is knowing that the siblings would have each other. Whatever they’d been through in getting to this stage, they’d done it together, was so important. We thought that it might help them settle”.

The campaign is supported by adopted adult, Dez Derry who comments:

“The odds were stacked against me and my brothers when we were up for adoption in the 80s. We were of Indian-Sikh heritage, there were 3 of us and I was older. Statistically we had little to no chance of being adopted at all, let alone together.

My brothers and I owe everything to our parents who took us on when nobody else would so that we could live our best lives without the added anguish and trauma of being separated at a really vulnerable time of our lives.”

The Adoption North West campaign also highlights that to adopt:

You can be single, living with a partner, married or divorcedYou can from any ethnicity or religious backgroundYou can identify as LGBTQ+You can be a homeowner or live in rented accommodationYou can be employed, unemployed or retiredYou can be starting your family or growing your family.Find out more information visit: www.adoptionnorthwest.co.uk