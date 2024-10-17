Active Wyre Award winners announced
Over 100 nominations were submitted for individuals, clubs, schools and organisations and those who were shortlisted attended the award ceremony at the Civic Centre in Poulton.
The Active Wyre Awards aim to celebrate local community groups and individuals promoting active lifestyles as much as sporting achievements.
It is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise those who have tirelessly worked to support and uplift their local communities, encourage active and healthy living and creating an environment where individuals can live healthier and happier lives, all supporting the ambitious Wyre Moving More strategy.
From remarkable athletes to community champions, this congratulatory event seeks to honour those who go above and beyond to make a difference.
These awards not only acknowledge exceptional performances in sports but also highlight the immeasurable efforts of clubs, schools, and volunteers in helping and enabling people to become more active and allowing communities to thrive.
As well as the 10 winners, judges decided to highlight seven others as highly commended due to the high calibre of nominees.
This year’s worthy winners are:
Activating Communities – Individual Award
Julie Brooks
Activating Communities – Group Award
Fleetwood Triathlon
Primary School of the Year
Winmarleigh Church of England Primary School
Secondary School of the Year
Garstang Community Academy
The Health and Wellbeing Award
Sarah Hall - Fleetwood Town Community Trust
Environmental Impact and Sustainability Award
The Bay: Blueprint for Recovery
Volunteer of the Year
Mick McGann
Young Achiever of the Year
Imogen Byrne
Coach of the Year
Evan Duboulay
Club of the Year
Blackpool Boccia Club
The following individuals, schools and organisations were highly commended:
Activating Communities – Group - Together We Can Do
Primary School of the Year – Nateby Primary School
The Health & Wellbeing Award – The Transformation Hub
Volunteer of the Year – Kasey-Lee Connor & Wyre Wheels Volunteers
Young Achiever of the Year – Willow Danks
Coach of the Year – Jon Amor
Club of the Year – Fleetwood Swim Team & Outdoor Adventure Group
Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive of Wyre Council comments, “We’re strengthening the connections between sport, physical activity and health and wellbeing through the Wyre Moving More strategy and celebrating the people that encourage this is so important. It’s been a wonderful evening recognising the positive impact that these opportunities provided by people, clubs and schools have on our community.
“Getting active is so important for our physical and mental health and often gives us the chance to connect with other people. Showcasing the achievements of everyone here today demonstrates not only what can be achieved through sport and being more active, but also the fantastic range of community groups and activities on offer in Wyre.
“I’m really pleased to be able to celebrate our Wyre winners and I wish them the best of luck in the upcoming Lancashire awards.”
The winners will now go through to the Active Lancashire awards on Friday 15 November which is held at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley.