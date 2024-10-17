Active Wyre Award winners announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wyre Council’s annual celebration of sporting achievements and community action took place this week at the Active Wyre Awards.

Over 100 nominations were submitted for individuals, clubs, schools and organisations and those who were shortlisted attended the award ceremony at the Civic Centre in Poulton.

The Active Wyre Awards aim to celebrate local community groups and individuals promoting active lifestyles as much as sporting achievements.

It is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise those who have tirelessly worked to support and uplift their local communities, encourage active and healthy living and creating an environment where individuals can live healthier and happier lives, all supporting the ambitious Wyre Moving More strategy.

Active Wyre Awards

From remarkable athletes to community champions, this congratulatory event seeks to honour those who go above and beyond to make a difference.

These awards not only acknowledge exceptional performances in sports but also highlight the immeasurable efforts of clubs, schools, and volunteers in helping and enabling people to become more active and allowing communities to thrive.

As well as the 10 winners, judges decided to highlight seven others as highly commended due to the high calibre of nominees.

This year’s worthy winners are:

Activating Communities – Individual Award

Julie Brooks

Activating Communities – Group Award

Fleetwood Triathlon

Primary School of the Year

Winmarleigh Church of England Primary School

Secondary School of the Year

Garstang Community Academy

The Health and Wellbeing Award

Sarah Hall - Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Environmental Impact and Sustainability Award

The Bay: Blueprint for Recovery

Volunteer of the Year

Mick McGann

Young Achiever of the Year

Imogen Byrne

Coach of the Year

Evan Duboulay

Club of the Year

Blackpool Boccia Club

The following individuals, schools and organisations were highly commended:

Activating Communities – Group - Together We Can Do

Primary School of the Year – Nateby Primary School

The Health & Wellbeing Award – The Transformation Hub

Volunteer of the Year – Kasey-Lee Connor & Wyre Wheels Volunteers

Young Achiever of the Year – Willow Danks

Coach of the Year – Jon Amor

Club of the Year – Fleetwood Swim Team & Outdoor Adventure Group

Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive of Wyre Council comments, “We’re strengthening the connections between sport, physical activity and health and wellbeing through the Wyre Moving More strategy and celebrating the people that encourage this is so important. It’s been a wonderful evening recognising the positive impact that these opportunities provided by people, clubs and schools have on our community.

“Getting active is so important for our physical and mental health and often gives us the chance to connect with other people. Showcasing the achievements of everyone here today demonstrates not only what can be achieved through sport and being more active, but also the fantastic range of community groups and activities on offer in Wyre.

“I’m really pleased to be able to celebrate our Wyre winners and I wish them the best of luck in the upcoming Lancashire awards.”

The winners will now go through to the Active Lancashire awards on Friday 15 November which is held at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley.