A touching tribute to Barry Chester: Forever a Seasider
In recognition of Barry’s enduring legacy and the joy he brought into so many lives, the One Fylde Enterprise team has crafted and painted a commemorative bench in his honour.
Reflecting Barry’s passion as a dedicated Blackpool FC supporter, the bench proudly features the iconic tangerine and white colours of his beloved seaside team.
The bench stands not only as a resting place, but as a lasting symbol of Barry’s kindness, uplifting spirit, and the positive impact he made on our organisation. Members of the public, friends, and colleagues are invited to visit, take a moment of reflection, and celebrate the memory of a truly inspirational individual.
Barry’s legacy continues to shine brightly in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He remains an integral part of the One Fylde family - forever a Seasider, and forever remembered.