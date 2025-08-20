A touching tribute to Barry Chester: Forever a Seasider

By Adam Jacques
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:24 BST
One Fylde is honoured to announce the unveiling of a heartfelt tribute to Barry Chester, a cherished member of our community who sadly passed away in 2024. Barry, who was supported by One Fylde, brought warmth, laughter, and a remarkable sense of unity to all those around him.

In recognition of Barry’s enduring legacy and the joy he brought into so many lives, the One Fylde Enterprise team has crafted and painted a commemorative bench in his honour.

Most Popular

Reflecting Barry’s passion as a dedicated Blackpool FC supporter, the bench proudly features the iconic tangerine and white colours of his beloved seaside team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bench stands not only as a resting place, but as a lasting symbol of Barry’s kindness, uplifting spirit, and the positive impact he made on our organisation. Members of the public, friends, and colleagues are invited to visit, take a moment of reflection, and celebrate the memory of a truly inspirational individual.

Barry's Bench in the colours of Blackpool FCplaceholder image
Barry's Bench in the colours of Blackpool FC

Barry’s legacy continues to shine brightly in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He remains an integral part of the One Fylde family - forever a Seasider, and forever remembered.

Related topics:Fylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice