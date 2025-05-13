A Remarkable Adoption Matters Fundraiser

Despite facing challenges with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and learning difficulties, Chloe Gillings refuses to let anything hold her back – especially when it comes to fundraising and it has remarkably raised £2,500 for Lancashire-based children's charity Adoption Matters.

Thirty years ago, Chloe Gillings was fostered by a compassionate couple from Stockport.

Her foster father, Richard, was a dedicated member of the Adoption Matters Board of Trustees and is deeply committed to providing children from the care system with the best opportunities in life.

Alongside his wife, Richard fostered numerous children over an incredible span of 43 years, right up until their well-earned retirement three years ago.

Chloe Gillings with her certificate of thank you sent by Adoption Matters.

The couple later adopted Chloe, and today, they all live together in Scotland.

Using her internet skills, Chloe has successfully raised funds for Adoption Matters through birthday fundraisers on Facebook over the past few years and, thanks to her dedication, Chloe has raised over £2,500.

It is a fantastic achievement that continues the legacy of generosity and support set by her parents and she is truly making a difference in the lives of children from care backgrounds.

Annie O’Neill, Adoption Matters Fundraising and Relationship Manager, commented:

“Everyone at Adoption Matters is so incredibly grateful for Chloe’s efforts, she is our top Facebook fundraiser by far!

"We were delighted to present her with a special thank-you certificate in recognition of her contributions.”

If you would like to support Adoption Matters then please visit: www.adoptionmatters.org