A Night on Broadway - Cre8tiv Stage School review

It is always a treat to see the results of a musical theatre school demonstrating their skills and this show at Cre8tiv Little Theatre is no exception. It gave everyone a chance to shine, with songs from 24 different musicals covering all genres

The Mini musical theatre class featured in songs from Mary Poppins returns, Mamma Mia and 9 to 5 and they got the whole show off to a lively start with an enthusiastic rendition of I just can’t wait to be king.

Evelyn Troughton performed a poignant rendition of Part of Your World and Paige Beechey gave a moving version of Castle on a Cloud. Isabella Bradley had a broad smile through all the numbers she was in and I enjoyed her impressive performance of Over The Rainbow.

The Junior and Senior group numbers really showcased the harmonies and dancing – I Can Hear The Bells (featuring Erin Barnard), There she goes from Fame (with Savannah Hyman) and Wicked’s Dancing Through Life highlighting the pure tones of Kieran Charlton were great examples of this. My favourite group number was the fast paced and tongue twisting Coffee in a cardboard cup from And the World goes Round. This was a great number which I had not seen before and was very well performed.

I enjoyed the humour brought out in What it means to be a friend by Delilah Mawdsley and History of Wrong Guys – a great comedy performance by Scarlett Jenkinson. This was contrasted by the beautiful Make Up My Heart from Evie Marshall and Kristy Jones’s touching Home from Beauty and the Beast. Great harmony support was also given throughout by Isla Robinson, Seren Brookes, Emily Holland and Aoife Murphy.

There were 2 fabulous guest performances by Rowan Keane with his incredible light footed moves in Smooth Criminal and Taylor Cheesman with a preview of his wonderfully geeky portrayal of Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors singing Grow for Me.

The standout performance was Bobby McNeal in What you want from legally Blonde to open act 2 with great support from the whole ensemble. Bobby was confident and clear and nailed the character of Elle to a tee.

The use of a projection at the back of the stage to show which musical each number was from was a great touch and a second level at the back of the stage was used well to give depth especially when all the students were performing. Backing tracks were used and a few sound gremlins didn’t detract from the overall performances.

The staff and their helpers at the stage school have worked hard to ensure that every student had something to do and an appreciative audience of parents and friends thoroughly enjoyed this review.