A galaxy far far away comes to Poulton

By kathryn Strong
Contributor
Published 5th May 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:12 BST
British Red Cross window displayBritish Red Cross window display
British Red Cross window display
Star Wars fans descended on the British Red Cross Poulton-le-Fylde to celebrate Star Wars Day 2025 this May 4. Fans were greeted by a Jedi (volunteer Justin Macauley), took part in a raffle sponsored by That Comic Shop Preston, and found classic Star Wars collectibles, all raising money for the Charity.

The event raised over £600 for the charity, with the money from the raffle being dedicated to the British Red Cross' Myanmar Crisis Appeal. The British Red Cross stands for courage, humanity and diversity, and this event was a fun way to celebrate these values while helping those in need both in the UK and around the world.

