A galaxy far far away comes to Poulton

British Red Cross window display

Star Wars fans descended on the British Red Cross Poulton-le-Fylde to celebrate Star Wars Day 2025 this May 4. Fans were greeted by a Jedi (volunteer Justin Macauley), took part in a raffle sponsored by That Comic Shop Preston, and found classic Star Wars collectibles, all raising money for the Charity.

The event raised over £600 for the charity, with the money from the raffle being dedicated to the British Red Cross' Myanmar Crisis Appeal. The British Red Cross stands for courage, humanity and diversity, and this event was a fun way to celebrate these values while helping those in need both in the UK and around the world.