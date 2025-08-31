90km for Joan and the Blue Skies charity

Our daft nana

"My wonderful Nana Joan passed away in December after 90 years. She was strong, independent and very daft so we felt a 90km run in her honour was fitting," says Jake Gallagher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My brother Sam and I are doing this though to raise money for the Swan Team at Blackpool hospital. Their Blue Skies charity look after people in their final days at the hospital, and with it being completely privately funded, we wanted to do our bit.

"We will be running 90km across Lytham, Blackpool and Fleetwood on September 13 to raise money for Blue Skies, and want to spread the word and get as much publicity and donations as possible."

To support Jake and Sam, visit: justgiving.com/page/jake-gallagher-3?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL