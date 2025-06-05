80th anniversary of the death of renowned Polish poet Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska – A literary legacy linked to Blackpool

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the death of Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska, one of Poland’s most celebrated poets and playwrights. Though widely recognised for her contributions to Polish literature, few people know that she spent a significant and deeply emotional part of her life in Blackpool during World War II.

Born in Kraków in 1891 into the illustrious Kossak family—renowned for its artistic achievements—Maria was the daughter of the famous painter Wojciech Kossak and granddaughter of Juliusz Kossak. Raised in the vibrant cultural atmosphere of the family home known as "Kossakówka," Maria initially pursued painting before dedicating herself fully to poetry. Over time, she became one of the most prominent voices of the interwar period, praised for her lyrical sensitivity and bold exploration of female perspectives.

After the outbreak of World War II in 1939, Maria left Poland with her third husband, Captain Stefan Jasnorzewski, a Polish Air Force officer. Their journey took them through Romania and France before they eventually settled in Blackpool, England. While Stefan served at a nearby RAF base, Maria found temporary refuge in one of the local centers supporting displaced civilians.

Life in exile was difficult, marked by uncertainty, homesickness, and illness. Yet, this period also sparked a creative resurgence. In 1941, during her time in Blackpool, Maria wrote poignant poems such as “Don’t Keep Smiling” and “The Wall of Water”, which vividly capture the emotional turmoil of war, displacement, and longing for home. These works remain a moving testament to her resilience and inner strength.

A digital composition: Polish poet Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska and her husband, RAF officer Captain Stefan Jasnorzewski, set against the backdrop of Blackpool Tower. The couple lived in Blackpool during World War II, where Maria, continued to write poignant poetry reflecting the turmoil of war and displacement.

Maria's contribution to literature and her connection to Blackpool were recognised in 2014, when the Central Library in Blackpool included her in an exhibition dedicated to female poets of wartime. This tribute shed light on her time in the city and the powerful poetry she produced while living there.

Sadly, during her stay in England, Maria was diagnosed with cancer. Despite undergoing two operations in Manchester, she passed away on July 9, 1945. She was buried in Southern Cemetery, Manchester. Her gravestone was funded by the Association of Polish Writers Abroad, honoring her enduring influence and the hardships she endured in exile.

Her husband, Captain Stefan Jasnorzewski, remained in the UK after her death and was later buried beside her. Their marriage, forged in turbulent times, was marked by deep mutual affection and support. Their personal letters offer a touching glimpse into their life together and the emotional challenges of wartime emigration.

Though her time in Blackpool was brief, it had a lasting impact on Maria’s life and work. The city provided a backdrop for some of her final poems—works that continue to resonate with readers around the world. As we reflect on the 80th anniversary of her passing, Maria Pawlikowska-Jasnorzewska’s legacy endures, not only in Polish literature but also in the quiet corners of Blackpool, where poetry once helped her survive the storm of war.