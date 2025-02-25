50% off mains at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian for Blackpool Restaurant Week

One of the main restaurant partners at what will be Blackpool’s first ever restaurant week has put in place an offer that will allow guests to enjoy a meal for 50 per cent off the usual price.

Proud to be a key partner in Blackpool’s first-ever Restaurant Week the deal will allow half price main courses* at Marco Pierre White’s New York Italian and is available from March 27 to April 3.

Located at the Holiday Inn on Talbot Road, the restaurant opened in May 2024 and formed part of the Talbot Gateway redevelopment programme.

It has since been serving visitors from across the world with Pierre White’s take on some classic American / Italian food synonymous with diners found in the ‘Big Apple’.

Phil Andrews, Executive Head Chef for Marco’s, said: “We’re delighted to be a key partner for Blackpool Restaurant Week. As a national brand with strong local ties, it’s fantastic to see events like this profiling the town’s hospitality sector and encouraging people to explore everything on offer.

“Marco’s New York Italian is perfect for Blackpool. It represents friendly, casual dining and this exclusive offer is the perfect excuse for food fans to come and try what we have on offer.

“We’re also very proud to be part of an event that invites people to enjoy the very best of Blackpool’s food and drink venues. It offers an exciting week-long celebration of the town’s food and drink scene and is the perfect time to explore exclusive deals, try out one-off menus, and enjoy unique dining experiences across the town.”

For further information on the restaurant please visit the website.

For further information on the event please visit: https://www.blackpoolrestaurantweek.co.uk/

* 50% off is applicable from the Larger Plates, Sourdough Pizzas and New York Grill on the à la carte menu, excluding sharing steaks. It does not apply to drinks and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or set menu. It is available from March 27 - April 3 only. The offer is not available on Mothering Sunday. Bookings must be made in advance via the direct booking link on the card or website.