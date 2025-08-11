150th Celebrations St Anne's Time Capsules

St. Anne's Town Council celebrates the town's 150th year with two time capsules buried on their allotment locations at Blundell Road and Shepherd Road.

Presiding over the time capsules was the Mayor of St. Anne's on the Sea Councillor Karen Harrison, who was accompanied by councillor colleagues, Jo Gardner, Gavin Harrison, Carol Lanyon and CAN Chairman Cheryl Little.

The contents of the capsules comprised of multiple objects and memorabilia relating to the Town Council and events/activities from the 2025 season, with items such as; The town flag, town flag jigsaw, Music Festival T-Shirts, Pin Badges, LSAE newspapers, dozens of town photography images, and posters of events. Plus many other items.

The locations are marked with a signpost and plaque and it is hoped for the contents to be unearthed in 2125.