150th Celebrations for St. Anne’s on the Sea

On Monday 31st March 2025 St. Anne’s on the Sea celebrates 150 years since the creation of the town. St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Council plans to mark the occasion on the day and throughout the year. The Community and Neighbourhood (CAN) committee of the Council is delighted to announce the following projects.

On the morning of the 31st March 2025 please join us at St. Anne’s Parish Church for a thanksgiving service and the ringing of the town bells.

At 1.00pm and 2.00pm time capsules will be buried at Shepherd Road and Blundell Road Allotment sites.

From 6.45pm we welcome you to the Parish Rooms for a special celebration evening including a brass band concert, a panel talk on the history of St. Anne’s, buffet and unveiling of six newly commissioned art works. All attendees will receive a free copy of ‘St. Anne’s on the Sea a Visual History’.

Local history experts Tony Ford, David Forshaw, Jon Harrison, David Hoyle and Vernon Smith will be sharing their knowledge of the town in a panel conversation.

The six artists commissioned to create individual artwork based on St. Anne’s on the Sea are Leonard Atherton, Margaret Fisher, Ronald Haber, Kathryn Olley, Ken Roberts and Kathryn Ryan.

The coffee table book ‘St. Anne’s on the Sea a Visual History’ will include 150 images of the town through its existence.

Sounds in the Square and St. Anne’s Activity Sessions will return once more to engage all ages of St. Anne’s resident.

The Town Council flagship event, St. Anne’s Music Festival, returns for its 4th year in a new expanded form. Music will be available from four stages, the main marquee stage in Ashton Gardens, the Pavilion Stage at the Pavilion Café, Urban Arts stage in the town centre and the Fantasy Fayre marquee stage in Ashton Gardens.

Councillors and staff are continuing to work on these and other projects to mark this special occasion.

Visit the Town Council website for updates.

St. Anne’s on the Sea Town Mayor Gavin Harrison said “I am honoured to hold the office of Mayor of St Anne's on such a historic occasion. Our beautiful town goes from strength to strength, and I am looking forward to this unique opportunity to celebrate the past and shape the future of St Anne's on the Sea.”

St. Anne’s on the Sea CAN Chairman Karen Harrison said “It has been a pleasure to work on the plans for the 150th anniversary. We are all looking forward to the various events and hope residents and visitors will join us in this special celebration.”

To stay up to date please visit the Town Council website at https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk/st-annes-150th-celebrations/