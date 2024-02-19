Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HM Coastguard Fleetwood were called out seven times in 48 hours to incidents including concerns for a man's safety after entering the water and by people cut off by the incoming tide.

Announcing the call outs on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "This was Fleetwood CRT's 7th shout in 48 hours.

"A busy couple of days for ourselves and the rest of the emergency services involved."

Among the callouts the team were paged on Thursday, February 15, at 18:15 to Central Pier to reports of concerns for a man entering the water.

Among the call outs were reports of concerns for a person near the water.

They attended with colleagues from HMCG Lytham. Shortly after arrival police notified them that the casualty had self recovered, so they stood down. They were paged again the following day - Friday, February 16, at 13:00 to Little Bispham to reports of people cut off by the incoming tide. They said: "We attended with colleagues from HMCG Lytham also paged. Colleagues from Blackpool Beach Patrol arrived on scene first to find the casualties had self recovered, so we were stood down." The life-saving crew had not long been stood down from the last job when they were paged again at 14:20, this time to reports of a person entering the water at Central Pier.

Blackpool lifeboat was launched and the crew recovered the casualty from the water, on coming ashore one of our CROs assisted in their immediate care before the casualty was handed to the care of NW Ambulance. In another incident the team were paged at 16:50 on Saturday, February 17, to North Pier to reports of concerns for a person near the water.

The team attended and assisted the casualty until partner services arrived to take over their care.