Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paramedics were called to reports of an overdose at a Blackpool nightclub at the weekend.

An ambulance and a rapid response paramedic rushed to Trilogy nightclub following a 999 call at 1.34am on Saturday.

The emergency services were pictured outside the nightspot in Talbot Road, but it’s not clear whether the incident happened inside or outside the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Ambulance Service confirmed someone was in need of urgent medical attention but were unable to say what type of incident they were dealing with.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to help a patient requiring medical attention following a 999 call at 1.34am.

“They were taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Lancashire Police said it was unaware of the incident which was not reported to the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Taylor, site director at Trilogy, was approached for comment.

Nightclub gets resort’s first ‘police safety award’

In March, Trilogy became the first venue in Blackpool to receive a policing award for continually striving to ensure a safe night out.

It was also given a five-star rating for its commitment to "improving safety and security" in the night-time economy.

It was assessed and accredited by the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Dale, head of security at Trilogy, with site director Matt Taylor who said he was "proud" of the award | Police CPI

Matt Taylor, site director at Trilogy, said he was "proud" to be the first ever nightclub to achieve a five-star rating in Blackpool.

"It will benefit our customers in enjoying a safer socialising experience," he said.

The Licensing SAVI was developed at the request of the Home Office, to support hospitality venues in providing safer and more secure venues as well as prevent and reduce crime and demand on emergency services.

Sergeant Nat Cox, Licensing Sergeant for Blackpool Police, said: "We are pleased that Trilogy has become accredited and hope it sends a message that anyone can come to Blackpool for a safe night out.