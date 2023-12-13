'We sincerely apologise' - Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issue apology after cancelling Christmas event
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have cancelled a Christmas event planned for this weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Meet Santa at his Grotto had been earmarked for this Saturday (December 16) at Preston Fire Station on Blackpool Road.
The event was due to be held from 10am to 4pm, with donations asked for The Fire Fighters Charity, which support the mental, physical and social needs of all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family.
However, announcing on their Facebook that the event had been cancelled due to 'operational demand', a spokesperson said: "Regrettably, we are no longer able to host our Christmas event at Preston Fire Station this Saturday 16 December.