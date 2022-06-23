Young Blackpool graphics designer aims to inspire others to start business

James Garside, 21, founded On Trend With James in 2021 to provide a productive outlet for his graphic design skills and training.

The former Blackpool Sixth Form and UCLan student, got to work in lockdown in March 2021 doing work on Instagram and perfecting his portfolio.

The following month he decided to make it all happen and go full time, launching his business offering everything from styling businesses’ Instagram pages and social media to fashion branding, corporate logo and business card design.

Graphic designer James Garside who launched his business on Instagram and now has clients all over the world

The first clients came within weeks and by May he was successfully working with clients from all over the world, furthest away being a beauty and spa lounge in Alma, in Georgia, US.

He said: “I had been studying fashion and business when I started my Instagram business. I was working at Subway to keep money coming in but it wasn’t really for me.

"I wanted something creative and to use my skills. So I turned my Instagram account into a business and after a slow start, it suddenly blew up and I was working with clients from London to the US all on world of mouth and recommendations.

Blackpool graphic designer James Garside

"The main thing is we offer an affordable service ideal for smaller businesses who are looking for their dream branding.”

He said that he wanted to pass on his experiences and advice to others to help encourage them to start their own businesses.

He said: “Now I am getting a lot of students messaging me asking for advice on how to do what I do. As a young entrepreneur living in Blackpool, I've always felt it is hard for this generation to really strive for their dreams without being compared to big celebrities.

"I want to share my tips and and use my knowledge on how to start your own business at a young age and want to help give people the inspiration to go for their dreams despite it being such a difficult time. My main goal by 2023 is to be helping young people to grow their dreams and aspirations.