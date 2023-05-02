Work to begin on creating new Blackpool food destination after councillors approve shipping container plans

The developers behind Southbeach Streetfood aim to open for business in February next year after Blackpool Council’s planning committee agreed their application to install 19 shipping containers on the site.

Members of the committee went against a recommendation by planning officers to refuse the application on the grounds it could fuel obesity, after hearing the investment would help regenerate the area.

Speaking after the meeting, developer Nick Lowe said: “We are very pleased to have been given the backing of the planning committee who said they believed in us.

Artist's impression of Southbeach Streetfood

“During the meeting we were able to set out our proposals in detail and show the food we will serve will be healthy, but also enjoyable.

“The planning committee shared our vision that we can spearhead regeneration in South Shore, and we are now looking forward to opening Southbeach Streetfood next February.”

Nick, who is developing the site along with fellow businessmen Jamie Willacy and Andrew Bradshaw, said the next steps would be to finalise agreements with the council and level the land before the shipping containers are brought in and fitted out.

The trio are poised to invest around £750,000 in the project which has been designed by local architect Joseph Boniface.

Developers want to create a street food market using shipping containers on Flagstaff Gardens on South Promenade. Pictured are Jamie Willacy, Nick Lowe and Andrew Bradshaw.

Fresh food from around the globe sourced from local suppliers will be served from the shipping containers, mirroring similar street food destinations which have already proved popular in cities such as London and Manchester.

The scheme, with seating for up to 400 diners, is also expected to create up to 80 new jobs with some chefs already recruited.

There will also be entertainment space to host events and music, with screens to show big sporting occasions such as Wimbledon.

It comes after the council advertised for prospective operators for the council-owned site, and formally appropriated the land for development as a leisure use earlier this year.