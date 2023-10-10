Work has started on a new affordable housing scheme to help meet local housing needs in Poulton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MCI Developments, a Keepmoat subsidiary, has partnered with housing provider Jigsaw Homes Group to deliver 106 affordable homes.

The 9.56 acre site in Poulton, sits south of Brockholes Crescent and will provide the area with a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes through affordable rent and rent to buy schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development will also enhance local ecological assets and provide new public open space for residents in the surrounding area after being purchased by the housebuilder in 2022.

The site in Poulton

Craig Murphy, regional managing director at MCI Developments said: “We are delighted to have entered into contract with Jigsaw Homes to deliver 106 quality affordable homes in Poulton.

“We are dedicated to delivering long-term improvements for the communities we work in, and this development will be no different as we look to upgrade local road infrastructure and provide new open space and a play area for local residents.”We’re also excited to be bringing this scheme forward with NHBC, showcasing the improvements we’ve made in the quality of our homes in recent years.”

Jigsaw Homes secured grant funding from Homes England to support the delivery of the scheme which will greatly benefit the community in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garnet Fazackerley, operations director of development at Jigsaw Homes Group, added: “We have a strong track record of delivering much-needed affordable homes across Lancashire.

"With more than 500 homes already underway in and around Poulton and the wider Wyre borough, we are pleased to be able to provide even more for local people in the area.

“Together with MCI Developments and Homes England we will help bring not just more quality homes to meet local housing needs but contribute towards creating a thriving community.”