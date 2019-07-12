Women out to prove they are the best in the business at EVAs' Blackpool awards ceremony

Entries from more than 1,000 women in business have been whittled down to 128, as the finalists in the 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards are announced.
They are all hoping to win one of the EVAS; the biggest business awards specifically for women outside London.
The finalists have been chosen from across the North West and now interviews will take place in the next few weeks to decide who will win one of the 16 coveted EVA statues.
The EVAS2019 finalists include TV’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Tanya Bardsley, who runs her own jewellery, gifts and home accessories business in Wilmslow.
Women from all business types and sizes are represented at the awards including a cosplay designer, shepherdess, helicopter pilot agency, artisan gin distiller and a designer for female footballers clothing.
The list is wide and diverse, showcasing the crème de la crème of the region’s female entrepreneurs.
Coral Horn, of Pink Link Ladies Networking, who founded the EVAS nine years ago, said: “A record number of nominations were received this year, reinforcing what we have been shouting about for almost a decade – that the North West is a hotbed of highly talented women!”
She added: “The combination of resilience, determination, hard work and a touch of magic has made it particularly difficult for the judges to whittle down the applications to the EVAS2019 finalists.
“Congratulations, ladies, you are already winners in our eyes!”
Heather Watson, enterprise manager for headline sponsor NatWest, said: “We are passionate about supporting and honouring female entrepreneurship in the North West.
“These women are a major contributor to the region’s economy and the EVAS give them a fantastic opportunity to showcase their exceptional achievements.”
The awards will be presented at a glitzy black tie event on Friday, September 27 at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool when the region’s top businesswomen come together.
An additional award, the Outstanding Achievement Award, will be presented by NatWest to one of this year’s finalists in recognition for her exceptional achievements.
Full details of the finalists are on the Gazette’s business pages online.
The finalists in full:
Small Business:
Claire Ainscough of Munchkins Village Nursery
Clare Bowers of Mum Boss Uk
Dawn Marshall of Dogs and Divas
Izzy Arrieta of Dean Taylor Bathrooms
Jacqueline Rawcliffe of PNG Digital
Janette Yates of Central Property Management
Pamela Evans of The Digger Lady - Evans Excavation
Terri Juniper of Lucky 6 Marketing
New Business:
Alison Critchley of Heights Farm Pet Foods
Carolyn Whitehead of Beautiful New Beginnings
Heidi Adamson of The Last Straw
Mary Speakman of Code Galaxy
Nikki Hesford of The Small Business Academy
Paula Huber of Cherry Blossom Funerals
Samantha Gargett of Elton Business Support
Sara Dewhurst of Sandgrown Spirits Lytham Gin
Solo Business:
Amanda Ryan of Social Elf
Amy Bateman of Amy Bateman Photography
Becky Holden-McGee of Celebrant Ceremonies by Becky
Gwen Backhouse of Curlew Secretarial Solutions
Kirsty Rose Parker of The Evaluator
Rebecca Watson of Rebecca Watson Brand Designer
Sushma Solanki of Sushma’s Snacks
Susie Tucker of Design Fix - Interiors
Young Entrepreneur:
Emma McClelland of Kintsugi Clothing
Grace Vella of MissKick
Holly Shafiq of The Phlebotomy Centre
Holly Williams of HR DanceWorks
Justine Mclaughlin of Revolution Four
Laura Jackson of The Protein Bakery
Ellena Morgan of Little Voices
Rachel & Laura Beattie of Careaux
Financial Services:
Julie Hutson of Key Accounting Solutions
Karen Campbell-Williams of Grant Thornton
Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise Wood
Mandy Crossley of MC Accounting & Business Solutions
Pamela Cunliffe of RND Tax Refunds
Sarah Edwards of Mulberry Asset Finance
Sarah Harkness of IN-Accountancy
Sophie Seddon of Big Hand 4 Business
Creative Industry:
Alison O’Neill of The Shepherdess
Catherine Bamber of Little Things to Cherish
Jackie Harris of Brightspark Marketing
Joanne Smith of Barefoot Photography
Julie Morrisroe of Cosmic Workshop
Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors
Philippa Charrier of FAT Properties
Victoria Stott of Victoria Stott Design
Professional Services:
Alison Lobb of Morecrofts LLP Solicitors
Angela Horn of Thomson Hayton Winkley Estate Agents
Emma Fay of HR Dept Wilmslow
Joanne Hawkins of Executive VPA
Kate Healey of Inform PR & Communications
Lisa Brady of Perfect Recruitment
Lisa Jackson of Acorn Marketing
Zoe Jayne Fleming of Vincents Solicitors
Training and Coaching:
Alison Magee-Barker of AJ Lakes
Catherine Best of Best at Solutions CIC
Emma Dechoux of Inspired Learning
Gemma Rolstone of Delphinium
Jo Howarth of The Happiness Club
Kathryn Jackson of Kathryn Jackson Coaching
Nicola MacPhail of Gen-i
Rachel Bradshaw of Little Voices
Hospitality Industry:
Alexandra Myhill of Fizz Guru
Amy Mantle of Viva Blackpool
Joyce McGuire of Dome House
Kirsty Mackenzie of Lakeland Inns
Rebecca Wood of The Ice Alchemists
Zoe Arnold-Bennett of Shed 1 Distillery
Customer Services:
Charley Wilkinson of Westmorland Homecare
Chrissy Thomas Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge
Jacqueline Owen of Connect.Studio
Lindsi Corfield of Utility Warehouse
Michelle Wilkin of Lakeland Retreats
Sara Young of CBA Events
Seema Dalvi of Dalvi’s Fine Indian Cuisine
Shelley Ruck of Raspberry Fields Pony Parties
Beauty Business:
Ayesha Ziya of Ayesha Ziya
Codilia Gapare of C-Lash
Jane McLeod of The Rooftop Retreat
Jessica Lee of Mysa
Jo Evans of Bespoke Aroma
Justina Hamilton of Success with the FM Group
Larra Johnson of LARRA Semi Permanent Makeup Artist
Nicola Harrison of Nimble Warrior
Tanya Tinkler of Salon-Rouge
Health & Wellbeing:
Cath Hopkinson of Experience Wellness
Helen Turner of Isagenix
Julia Clifford of ICan Health and Fitness CIC
Leah Dalby of Lune Valley Physiotherapy
Lillie Pragnell of Wellbeing That Works
Lyn Clement of TeamRevolution
Melissa Toland of Time For You
Rachel Foy of Soul Fed Woman
Business Woman:
Catalina Sastre of Party and Play Funhouse
Catherine Williams of Popcat’s Music
Cheryl White of Apollo Care
Gemma Walker of Helispeed
Kate Stewart of Vitality Homes
Rebecca Jane of PH7 Wellbeing Centre
Susanna Lawson of One File
Suzanne Waring of The Helping Hands Group
Tanya Bardsley of Tanya Bardo Boutique
Internet Industry:
Caroline Cox by Gifts @ Ewood
Charlotte Pemberton of Crafty Cutter
Emma McDonald of Design & Online Promotions
Helen Pritchard of Helen Pritchard Online
Jen Jowles of The Goodness Guide
Joan Lind of TryBooking
Kate Greenhalgh of A Year of Dates
Kay Johnson of Healthful Pets
Inspirational Woman:
Dawn Fidler of The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity
Gemma Marshall of Slimmingworldxgemx
Gill Smallwood of Fortalice
Janet Atkins of Trinity Hospice
Kirsten Mitchell of Spoons Charity
Liz Mear of The Innovation Agency
Maura Jackson of BACKUP North West
Patricia Keating of Tech Manchester
Retail Business:
Amanda Wilson of The Pie Mill
Angela Pinder of Paw Naturel
Dominique Morton of MANCUB
Joanna Ireland of The Hen House
Julia Eastwood of Artisan Tiles & Interiors
Linda Monk of Freckle Boutique
Sophie Towers of Hillingdon convenience store
Suzy Spencer of Ron Spencer Cycles