Winners of Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 announced at special ceremony in Blackburn
The stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality shone brightly at the Lancashire Tourism Awards on Thursday (February 6).
Held at the iconic King George's Hall in Blackburn, the event was supported by Headline Sponsor, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor, Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council.
Lancashire favourite radio broadcaster John "Gilly" Gilmore was the evening's guest presenter.
He shared his love of the county and its people with stories accumulated over three and a half decades on air; something that won him the title of Tourism Superstar, in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2015.
During the ceremony, Gilly was joined on stage by a number of guest presenters and sponsors, who announced the winners of the 25 awards.
Here is the full list of winners:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism
Winner: The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
Other nominees:
- Blackpool Transport Services Ltd, Blackpool
- Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
- Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative, Rivington
- The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock
Business Events Venue
Winner: Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool
Other nominees:
- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
- Tickled Trout Hotel, South Ribble
Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park
Winner: The Secret Garden Glamping, Holland Moss, Skelmersdale
Other nominees:
- Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
- Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster
Cultural Venue / Organisation
Winner: The Dukes, Lancaster
Other nominees:
- Blackburn Cathedral, Blackburn
- King George’s Hall, Blackburn
- The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall
- Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business
Winner: The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham
Other nominees:
- Holland Hall, Up Holland
- Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield / Carnforth
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism
Winner: Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
Other nominees:
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton
- Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme
Experience of the Year
Winner: Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham
Other nominees:
- Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours, Blackpool
Family Owned / Run Business
Winner: Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton
Other nominees:
- Fence Gate, Fence
- Elgin Hotel, Blackpool
- Frederick’s Ice Cream Ltd, Heath Charnock / Chorley
- JAK Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington
- Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- Partington’s Holiday Parks, Thornton-Cleveleys
Hotel Wedding Venue
Winner: Holland Hall, Up Holland
Other nominees:
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton
- Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington
- Glendower Hotel, St Annes
- Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
Hospitality & Tourism Student
Winner: Kirsty Helme, Blackpool & The Fylde College
Other nominees:
- Negar Rezaei, Burnley College – Highly Commended
- Kai Rothwell, Burney College
- Connor Tyler, Blackburn College
Large Event
Winner: Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe
Other nominees:
- Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge
- Festa Italia, Lancaster
- National Festival of Making, Blackburn.
- The Great British R&B Festival, Colne
Large Hotel
Winner: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
Other nominees:
- Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
- Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho
- The Glendower Hotel, St Annes
Pub of the Year
Winner: The Pendle Inn, part of Daniel Thwaites, Barley
Other nominees:
- Fence Gate, Fence
- Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green
New Tourism Business
Winner: The Rum Fox, Grindleton
Other nominees:
- Assheton Arms, Downham
- Everything Retreat, Mellor
- Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge
- Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
- The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool
Resilience & Innovation
Winner: Blackpool Transport Service Ltd, Blackpool
Other nominees:
- Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland
- 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford
Self-Catering Accommodation
Winner: The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton
Other nominees:
- Everything Retreat, Mellor
- Kays Farm Retreat, Chorley
- The Stables @Hall Green Farm, Longton