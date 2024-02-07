Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stars of Lancashire tourism and hospitality shone brightly at the Lancashire Tourism Awards on Thursday (February 6).

Held at the iconic King George's Hall in Blackburn, the event was supported by Headline Sponsor, University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Destination Sponsor, Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council.

Lancashire favourite radio broadcaster John "Gilly" Gilmore was the evening's guest presenter.

Guest Presenter John Gillmore

He shared his love of the county and its people with stories accumulated over three and a half decades on air; something that won him the title of Tourism Superstar, in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2015.

READ MORE: 19 pictures from Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023.

During the ceremony, Gilly was joined on stage by a number of guest presenters and sponsors, who announced the winners of the 25 awards.

Here is the full list of winners:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism

Winner: The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

Other nominees:

- Blackpool Transport Services Ltd, Blackpool

- Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

- Lancashire Outdoor Activities Initiative, Rivington

- The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Brock

Business Events Venue

Winner: Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool

Other nominees:

- Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

- Tickled Trout Hotel, South Ribble

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park

Winner: The Secret Garden Glamping, Holland Moss, Skelmersdale

Other nominees:

- Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

- Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster

Cultural Venue / Organisation

Winner: The Dukes, Lancaster

Other nominees:

- Blackburn Cathedral, Blackburn

- King George’s Hall, Blackburn

- The Whitaker Museum and Art Gallery, Rawtenstall

- Winter Gardens Blackpool, Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business

Winner: The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham

Other nominees:

- Holland Hall, Up Holland

- Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield / Carnforth

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism

Winner: Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

Other nominees:

- Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton

- Hedgerow Luxury Glamping, Newsholme

Experience of the Year

Winner: Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham

Other nominees:

- Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours, Blackpool

Family Owned / Run Business

Winner: Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Other nominees:

- Fence Gate, Fence

- Elgin Hotel, Blackpool

- Frederick’s Ice Cream Ltd, Heath Charnock / Chorley

- JAK Hanson Shopping Outlet, Wrightington

- Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham

- Partington’s Holiday Parks, Thornton-Cleveleys

Hotel Wedding Venue

Winner: Holland Hall, Up Holland

Other nominees:

- Delta Hotels by Marriott Preston, Broughton

- Foxfields Country Hotel, Billington

- Glendower Hotel, St Annes

- Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

Hospitality & Tourism Student

Winner: Kirsty Helme, Blackpool & The Fylde College

Other nominees:

- Negar Rezaei, Burnley College – Highly Commended

- Kai Rothwell, Burney College

- Connor Tyler, Blackburn College

Large Event

Winner: Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe

Other nominees:

- Amazing Accrington Soapbox Challenge

- Festa Italia, Lancaster

- National Festival of Making, Blackburn.

- The Great British R&B Festival, Colne

Large Hotel

Winner: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Other nominees:

- Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool

- Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

- The Glendower Hotel, St Annes

Pub of the Year

Winner: The Pendle Inn, part of Daniel Thwaites, Barley

Other nominees:

- Fence Gate, Fence

- Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green

New Tourism Business

Winner: The Rum Fox, Grindleton

Other nominees:

- Assheton Arms, Downham

- Everything Retreat, Mellor

- Fell Urban Bistro, Longridge

- Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham

- The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

- The Hole in Wand Blackpool, Blackpool

Resilience & Innovation

Winner: Blackpool Transport Service Ltd, Blackpool

Other nominees:

- Holland Hall Hotel, Up Holland

- 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford

Self-Catering Accommodation

Winner: The Estuary Riverside Chalets, Hambleton

Other nominees:

- Everything Retreat, Mellor

- Kays Farm Retreat, Chorley