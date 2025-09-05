Residents in Blackpool have had their say about rumours over the future of the town’s M&S store – and some have called for people to support their local shops.

Residents in Blackpool have had their say about rumours over the future of the town’s M&S store – and some have called for people to support their local shops.

Questions about the future of the Church Street branch arose after a customer said they were told in confidence by a staff member that the store was to shut.

A company spokesman, asked about the rumours, said there was “nothing to say on this”.

Blackpool's M&S store on Church Street

The store was hit hard by the Covid lockdown and more recently by a cyber attack which M&S estimates will reduce profits for the current year by around £300m - believed to the equivalent of a 30% hit to profits.

But it hopes some of this will be covered by insurance.

The company is also investing in new stores across the North West.

Residents had plenty to say about the rumours, their views on the current store an on the merits of high street shopping.

What residents said

Tricia McDermott said: “Marks and Spencer are going to retail parks and it's food only, sadly the days of town centre shopping has mostly gone.”

Charlotte Scott said: I really hope this isn't true. Not everyone wants to buy clothes offline.”

Aaron-Lee Hirst: “The M&S comment isn’t really filling us all with confidence.”

Laura Myers: “Hope it’s not true would be a shame as if the Cleveleys ones goes as well. The Norcross one would not be as accessible to lots that use the store.”

Fiona Ashworth said: “The Blackpool Store is run down, clothing is terrible, nothing like online or shown on podcasts. We need an out of town store like Gemini at Warrington, although last week I visited Warrington and was very disappointed with the stock.

"The outlet store in Warrington was better. Come on Marks get a decent store this way Preston also not good.”

Stuart Kelly said: “Sadly the rumours will turn out to be true. M&S are withdrawing from traditional Town Centres, and every time they launch a so called consultation to a closure they never reverse the decision.”

Dorothy Gardner said: “Blackpool has lost all the "decent" shops. Sure, many are no longer in physical form e.g Debenhams, Top Shop, but just as many have left because they don't want to have their brand brought down with tat shops either side of them.”

Roxy Simone Gregg said: “I use M&S all the time but I hate online, prefer in store.”

Lin Harris said: “Walked in other day walked out. Clothes terrible not much choice sizes etc but food court good.”

Catherine Bass said: “ I asked a member of staff. Not closing. Been badly affected by the dreadful, shocking, disgusting hacking of their records...affecting every aspect of the business.

“It has hit the delivery system badly. So they are getting stuff from other stores.

“Everyone in the town should get behind M&S to buy even a small thing.

“We are going to end up with a ghost town. Lazy people ordering online instead of getting on a bus and spending a fiver in town.

“Hands up....I order some things online that I just don't know where to buy!

“Back Blackpool ...or suffer the consequences.”

Caroline Lane said: “I can remember the days when Blackpool had two Marks and Spencer stores. Get behind it and support it. M&S must stay.”

Shaun Bennett said: “It’s the only department store we have, others around the country are much better than ours when you go in. They have limited stock on display, a full floor still closed. It might sound odd but if they upped their game they could be a lot more successful I believe even against online.

Three years ago the branch has since had its building purchased by Blackpool Council to help ensure its continued presence in the town centre