Weru UK Strengthens its Position with New Developments and New Blackpool Showroom Opening in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weru UK, the UK distributor for Weru, Germany’s market-leading supplier of windows and doors is set to benefit from a series of key moves to improve its customer offering and introduce efficiencies into its business in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weru UK is making logistical changes to its business model, a result of Weru Germany becoming part of the Danish Dovista Group. This merger brings new opportunities for the Blackpool based firm. In addition to supplying the German Weru ranges, as a new Dovista supply and install partner, they now offer the full Velfac and Rationel brands alongside.Both ranges are well respected market leaders in their own field, showcasing the best of German and Scandinavian, quality and expertise.

Whilst still produced elsewhere in Europe, Dovista has a very frequent UK shipping schedule, and in most cases, they will ship from factory direct to Weru UK clients, on their bespoke transport. In a phased approach, Weru UK will switch all its orders to this shipping method, negating the need for their large storage capacity at their current Blackpool head office location on Amy Johnson Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the reduced need for warehousing, the business is taking the opportunity to improve efficiencies by relocating its head office and showroom to Amy Johnson House, its new contemporary premises still on Amy Johnson Way which will open to the public in March.

Graham Lindsay, MD of Weru UK

Weru UK is also planning to expand its presence at The National Self Build & Renovation Centre Showroom in Swindon. Moreover, Weru UK also plans to reintroduce a prominent presence at regional and UK-wide ideal home- type exhibitions.

Graham Lindsay, Managing Director of Weru UK, commented: “We are passionate about maintaining our investment in Blackpool, as our Head Office location. Our new premises will still retain a contemporary and welcoming showroom, with smaller warehousing facility.

“With the surge in online trading, our business model has changed with over 70% of our nationwide enquiries coming from London & the South East, so our new logistical model make much more sense commercially for us, as well as streamlining the process for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additionally, this trend highlighted our requirement to have product display facilities elsewhere in UK, in addition to our North West base in Blackpool. We plan to set up a Southern based Weru UK Sales and Storage Hub, either close to Swindon M4 or the M25.

“These exciting changes have given me a very welcome excuse to defer my own retirement and help ensure a smooth transition for our business relocation. To customers old and new, I really appreciate your valued ongoing support. Without you and my loyal team 38 years on, we would not have this successful business to take forward to a new chapter.”

For more information about Weru UK, visit https://www.weru.uk/ or call 01253 341444.