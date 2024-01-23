Weru UK set to showcase at major self build exhibition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place at the National Self Build and Renovation Centre in Swindon, the well-attended show provides visitors with the opportunity to browse the latest building products and services, partake in one-to-one consultations with industry specialists and access a range of informative seminars and live demos.
Weru UK experts Ross Dickens, Operations Director, and Sandis Komorovskis, Technical Sales Estimator will be on stand 120, ready to answer questions and offer advice for those interested in improving their home with the firm’s high-performing, premium triple-glazed windows and designer entrance doors.
The company will also be showcasing its brand-new, innovative sliding door offering at the event, which features pioneering technology, unrivalled security and exceptional energy efficiency.
Ross Dickens, Operations Director of Weru UK, commented: “We are thrilled to be attending this highly anticipated event, which provides a valuable opportunity for visitors to speak with a range of specialists and seek inspiration for their homebuilding projects, for the fifth year running.
“At Weru UK, we are proud to offer bespoke, high-quality window and door solutions to help our customers transform their homes, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with attendees of the show to help make their dream homes a reality.”
Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.
For more information about Weru UK, visit https://www.weru.uk/ or call 01253 341444.