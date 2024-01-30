News you can trust since 1873
Weru UK presents team members with long-standing employee awards

Lancashire-based glazing company Weru UK, a distributor for Weru, Germany’s market-leading supplier of windows and doors has commended Martyn Strangwick and Darren Atkinson for over 30 years of service within the business, with long-standing achievement awards.
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
At a recent company event held at Blackpool Football Club, Martyn and Darren, who are both followers of the local team, were presented with personalised football shirts featuring their names and the year they joined Weru. The football shirts were then signed personally by the team’s current players.

Surveyor and Contracts Manager, Martyn, joined Weru UK after completing a joinery apprenticeship when he left school. He has been with the company for 35 years and has a broad depth of experience in all aspects of installation and survey of all bespoke window solutions. Every good installation starts with the survey and Martyn’s attention to detail is invaluable at this stage.

Installations Manager, Darren, started at Weru UK 32 years ago having trained as a glazier with Taylor Hyde. He has covered all aspects of installations and has fitted Weru products throughout the UK. Darren assists Martyn with ordering all projects and making sure that installations run smoothly. He also assists in site visits and estimating for Weru UK projects.

L-R: Martyn Strangwick, Graham Lindsay, and Darren Atkinson. Photo: Weru UK

The company was keen to honour both employees for their continued commitment day in, day out.

Ross Dickens, Operations Director of Weru UK, commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating two of our highly valued team members, who have both demonstrated incredible devotion over the course of their time within the business.”

“Martyn and Darren’s dedication to excelling within their roles has been outstanding to witness, with both members possessing unparalleled expertise. Most importantly, our incredible group of staff allows customers to place complete faith in our ability to provide a seamless service. This ensures we are continually warranting glowing reviews from our clients.”

Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.

For more information about Weru UK, visit https://www.weru.uk/ or call 01253 341444.

