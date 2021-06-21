Weeton business site is refused by Fylde planning officers

The proposed development using land to the south of Back Lane has been knocked back because planners believe it is ‘unsuitable’ for the area.

The planning documents show that by Pete Marquis Developments wanted to erect a building which would have housed four industrial units and five offices.

However Paul Walker, director of development services at the council, said the site is ‘poorly located’ and the development would be ‘highly visible, incongruous, unsympathetic and harmful to the established character and visual amenity of the rural area’.

The plans in Weeton have been knocked back by Fylde Council planning offciers

He added: “This scheme will create a harm to the visual amenity and rural character of the area, has poor accessibility of the site, and creates a harmful impact on the safety of other users of the highway.”