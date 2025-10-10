Sorelle Beauty House is a new salon in the heart of St Annes. Founded by sisters Ellie and Amy it offers everything from nails and makeup to facials and massages.

Right in the heart of St Annes a new beauty destination is turning heads - Sorelle Beauty House, founded by sisters Ellie and Amy.

After years of dreaming, planning and hard work the pair have officially opened the doors to their elegant yet welcoming salon at 6 St David’s Road South.

For Ellie and Amy, Sorelle is more than just a salon - it’s the result of a shared vision built on family, passion and the desire to create something different.

Sorelle House of Beauty. | Third party

Ellie said: “We’ve both worked in salons before, but we never liked that uneasy, intimidating atmosphere some places can have.

“We wanted to open somewhere that feels friendly and inclusive - where everyone feels comfortable walking through the door.”

The name Sorelle, meaning ‘sisters’ in Italian perfectly captures their bond and the heart behind their business.

Between them they offer a full range of treatments including nails, brows, makeup, lash lifts, semi-permanent makeup, facials and massages.

Spread across three floors each space has been designed with relaxation and style in mind. The ground floor features makeup and nail stations, while upstairs guests can unwind with bespoke facials and massage therapies.

Sorelle House of Beauty. | third party

Opening a business wasn’t without its challenges. Ellie said: “We come from a family of business owners, so we’ve seen the highs and lows.

“We were nervous about taking the leap - it’s just us holding everything up. But we leaned on each other and now we’ve built something we’re really proud of.”

Since opening in late June, Sorelle has already expanded its team welcoming talented professionals who share the sisters’ commitment to creating a calm and uplifting environment.

Their vision for Sorelle Beauty House is simple - to show that luxury can also be warm, friendly and accessible.

Ellie said: “We want people to feel like they can pop in, ask questions and never feel out of place.”

Sorelle Beauty House is open seven days a week from 10am to as late as 8pm.