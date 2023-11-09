We visited one of Blackpool’s oldest family-run gift shops and it took us back to our childhood

The owner of one of Blackpool’s oldest family-run gift shops took us on a tour of his magnificent toy store and museum – and our inner child loved it!

Opening in 1949, Brooks Collectables is a unique toy store located on the corner of Waterloo Road near Blackpool’s seafront.

While the store may look small from the front, customers who venture through the Tardis at the back of the shop will be transported to a treasure trove of gifts, toys and souvenirs.

The store also features a museum where shoppers can relive their childhood, with fantastic displays of antique toys and collectables that have been gathered over the years.

Mark Yates, the proprietor of Brooks Collectables in Blackpool, gave us a tour of his magnificent toy store and museum

There are working train and tram sets, diecast models, vintage soldier collections, classic Star Wars toys and much more.

Mark Yates, the proprietor of Brooks Collectables, explained that in the 1950s and 60s his father and uncle began collecting some of the Corgi models and Dinky Toys that they were selling.

“Skip forward from 1949 to 2023 and we need a warehouse to keep them in,” he said.

“That is why the shop has grown. We used to say that we needed rubber walls just to fit everything in, but it’s great fun.”