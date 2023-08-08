News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Driver reverses car through the window of popular restaurant
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Ego, Miller and Carter, Viva Blackpool and The Venue - top places for a Christmas party on the Fylde Coast

Festive celebrations are getting closer and so are the highly anticipated Christmas parties – so we asked our readers for tips on where to have their festive parties in 2023.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST

Christmas is looming.

Festive celebrations are getting closer and so are the highly anticipated Christmas parties – so we asked our readers for tips on where to have their festive parties in 2023.

Here is what they had to say...

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Lytham

1. Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Lytham

Ego Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar, Lytham Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham

2. Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham

Olive Tree Brasserie Lytham Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Bistro Italia

3. Bistro Italia

Bistro Italia Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
FY6 bar and restaurant

4. FY6 bar and restaurant

FY6 bar and restaurant Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Miller and Carter Steakhouse

5. Miller and Carter Steakhouse

Miller and Carter Steakhouse Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The Velvet Coaster

6. The Velvet Coaster

The Velvet Coaster Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
White Tower Restaurant

7. White Tower Restaurant

White Tower Restaurant Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Amaro

8. Amaro

Amaro Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolLythamPoultonChristmas