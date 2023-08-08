We asked our readers in Lancashire what their favourite supermarket is - these were their responses.

Out of 44 people, Aldi came out on top with 16 readers saying it was their favourite supermarket.

Reasons included the supermarket having a good range of products as well as being good value for money.

Tesco came in second place with nine mentions, and Sainsbury’s got third place with seven people saying it was their favourite.

We asked our readers in Lancashire what their favourite supermarket is (Credit: Google)

This is what our readers had to say:

Greer Bullock: Lidl at Squires Gate because they have the best staff who are always very helpful.

Geoffrey Dixon: Asda because before my retirement I worked there. They are simply the best and very good value.

Sharon Morgan: Morrisons and Aldi.

Julie Wellens: Asda, Iceland and Tesco.

Philip Wells: Heron Foods. They sell pork dripping and Yorkshire potted beef. Job done.

Lynn Marshall: Morrisons and Aldi. I do both.

Mark Iliff: Sainsbury’s and Lidl because they are the two nearest to me.

Karen Mechelle George: Sainsbury’s because I know where everything is.

Robert Travis: Tesco on Central Drive.

Tracey Wright-Clapp: Marks & Spencer.

Debbie Howell: Tesco.

Thomas Cook: Asda for the points. Aldi because sometimes you get something different.

Stuart Foran: Morrisons or Aldi.

Rose Ansell: Aldi. You get a lot for your money.

Rosemary Quinn: Aldi for the prices and freshness of the food.

Michelle Graham: Aldi for prices and Tesco for the club card.

Antonia Maria: I like Morrisons. I like the meat there and been used to shopping in there for may years.

Daniel Mottram: B&M is the best because it is cheap and cheerful and they have great deals on everything they do.

Susan JH: Aldi because it has a great selection of products.

Lisa Marie MCcallum Whittle: Lidl. Fruit and veg are so fresh and it's cheap.

Joanne Richardson: Sainsbury’s.

Barbara Turner: Tesco because of the Clubcard points.

Anne Topping-Mawson: Sainsburys or M&S.

Darren Scott: Aldi is good value, but for me Sainsbury’s is the ultimate shopping experience.

Chris Worsley: Tesco because it’s a more pleasant experience

Pauline Mary: Morrisons for quality, Aldi for value, and Marks & Spencer for cakes.

Helen Creighton: Tesco as they always have good deals.

Dave Nixon: Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

Karen Gardner: Asda since they introduced their app.

Christian Unsworth: Aldi is my favourite. Good value for money.

Douglas Pryar: Waitrose.

Alicea Williams: Tesco.

Linda M Mccann: Aldi.

Gill Foy: Aldi, it’s the cheapest.

Glynis Jane Hodges: Aldi.

Connor Sharratt: Love Marks & Spencer because of the lovely meals they do.

Jazzle Langtree: Sainsbury’s, no contest.

Mary Bloye: Waitrose. Lots of choice.

Ann Chadwick: Booths.

Helen Creighton: Tesco.

Chris Flux: Aldi. I like their range of products at reasonable prices.

Thomas Fox: Booths.

John Paton: Aldi. Not named brand stuff but still quality.