Warden Construction strengthens community impact with new social value lead

Kirkham-based Warden Construction has announced the appointment of a new social value lead, reinforcing its commitment to delivering lasting benefits to the communities it operates in.

Heather Thompson has joined the company as a social value co-ordinator, ensuring that meaningful social value continues to be embedded at the highest level in every project Warden delivers.

Drawing on 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Heather brings a strong background in stakeholder engagement, community outreach, and project coordination, with proven expertise in managing community-focused initiatives.

She will lead Warden’s corporate social responsibility efforts, oversee events and develop strategies to boost the positive impact of its projects by working closely with community groups and suppliers to support workforce development and training.

This involves building strong relationships with clients and developing communications with the site teams to achieve social value targets. She will also support with apprenticeship recruitment and preconstruction bids.

Ian Williams, managing director at Warden, said: “At Warden, our philosophy of building something greater goes beyond constructing buildings, it’s about improving lives and enriching communities.

“Heather’s background is a perfect match for our commitment to social responsibility. She will help to ensure our projects create real, measurable benefits within our communities while driving sustainable growth and lasting success.

“We're excited to see the fresh ideas she brings to the team and trust her approach will set a new standard for community focused business practices across all our projects.”

Heather adds: “I was really impressed with Warden’s dedication to social value. The whole team has bought into the ethos of benefiting people, communities and the environment, as well as creating a more inclusive, responsible industry.

“I’m excited to step into my new role and make a meaningful difference, building on the great work Warden has achieved over the years.”