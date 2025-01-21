Warden Construction boosts leadership team with director promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire-based company, Warden Construction has strengthened its leadership team with the promotion of James Flitcroft to the role of construction director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James has been promoted from his previous role as operations manager, making him the firm’s fourth director alongside managing director Ian Williams, commercial director Adrian Atkinson, and financial director Dan Culshaw.

The wider management team also includes HSEQ manager Edwin Esevohare and business development manager Susie Harrison-Serella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As operations manager, James was responsible for managing all phases of project delivery, leading teams, overseeing design and risk management, and reporting on contract progress.

James Flitcroft

In his new role, he will continue to oversee project delivery while taking on additional leadership responsibilities, playing a key role in driving improvements to the efficiency and quality of Warden’s delivery processes.

Ian Williams, managing director at Warden, said: “This promotion reflects James’ dedication, hard work, and significant contribution to the business over the past two years.

“It also highlights Warden’s ongoing commitment to people development, nurturing talent and supporting the continued growth of the company. We are confident that his expertise and vision will further strengthen our position as a leading SME in the construction industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James adds: “I’m excited to step into the role of construction director. It’s been an amazing journey so far, with plenty of exciting projects in the pipeline, and I’m proud to be part of such a strong team.

“Working alongside Ian, Adrian, and Dan, I’m confident we’ll keep building on Warden’s success and make our mark in the industry. I’m looking forward to playing my part and continuing to improve the way we deliver projects for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Warden specialises in sectors including commercial, education, healthcare, specialist residential and sports and leisure.

The existing management team has instilled a strong ethos of attracting, developing and retaining talented people, as well as putting social value and sustainability at the heart of the business.

The company recently worked on a number of high-profile projects including Blackpool Youth Zone, Whiston Hospital and the Camden Buildings in Runcorn.