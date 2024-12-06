Wacky Blackpool Promenade bed & breakfast hotel with unique bespoke rooms for sale

This unique hotel, located on the Promenade north of the town centre near North Pier, offers high-standard accommodation in a great Blackpool setting.

On the market for £800,000 with Kays Peake Properties Ltd, this hotel boasts the unique feature of 19 en suite bedrooms, each designed by an individual artists to demonstrate a truly bespoke style.

The hotel, which was fully refurbished following a £1.2m investment in 2019, also includes a café-bar diner and a multifunctional event space, offering versatile amenities for both guests and potential events. Currently, the hotel operates on a room-only basis, with an impressive 9.8 rating on Booking.com, showcasing its strong appeal and guest satisfaction.

Designed as an ideal investment for an experienced owner-operator, the property offers the chance to capitalize on its high-quality refurbishment and unique artistic concept. The ground floor features a welcoming vestibule and reception area, a coffee bar lounge, and a large, adaptable events space suitable for breakfast service or gatherings.

Additional facilities include a spacious rear office, a well-equipped kitchen with stainless steel fittings, and separate offices for management, with accessible restroom facilities. Positioned opposite the Metropole Hotel and near key attractions, this property combines a high-standard boutique appeal with the potential for a profitable venture through expanded offerings or enhanced guest services.

The rooms are as follows:

1 - Carnesky king size bed

2 - Augusto king size bed

3- McClure Room king size bed

4 - The Lumiere Cinema Room king size bed

5 - The Winter Gardens Film Room king size bed

6 - The Comfortable Room king size bed

7 - Snug Single

8 - Peep Fiction Room king size bed

9 - Life Room family room

10 - Dirty Secrets family room

1 - Willy Little 3 room suite ?king size bed; living room with cocktail bar

2 - Now You See It, Now You Don't 3 room suite ?king size bed; living room with cocktail bar

3 - The Queer Room king size bed

4 - Moon king size bed

5 - Soundscape Room king size bed

6 - Progress Room Twin

7 - Blackpool Double

8 - The Groovy Room king size bed

9 - Badge single bed

Take a look around...

