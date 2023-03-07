Vital link road between Lytham St Annes and M55 progressing well and on course to open later this year

The road between Ansdell and Peel will provide an faster direct link to Blackpool and the motorway system for drivers in Lytham and St Annes, who face regular congestion on the existing roads, particularly when any roadworks are taking place, such as the current ones on Queensway.,

The new road will also support the commercial viability of local housing and business development sites.

It is being funded thanks to contributions from the Department for Transport, National Highways, the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Lancashire County Council, Fylde Council and funds secured from local development, with the support of Mark Menzies MP.

Work on the long-awaited M55 Heyhouses Link Road is progressing well, say highways officials.

Lancashire county councillors, Fylde borough councillors, Mr Menzies, and representatives of the LEP met at the road construction site for a progress update.

They were told the project is still on schedule, with Lancashire County Council's highways team due to start on site in the spring to begin building the top layers of the road.

The main activities currently underway are the installation of two new culverts that will support the new road over the existing drainage watercourses of Moss Sluice and Branch Drain. These are much larger structures than the ones they replace and include mammal shelves which will allow animals that move along the margins of the watercourses to safely pass under the new road.

Taking a look at progress on the road: from left: Fylde councillor Richard Redcliffe (Fylde BC), County Coun John Singleton, Anne-Marie Parkinson (Lancashire Enterprise Partnership), Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley, Fylde MP Mark Menzies MP, County Coun Aidy Riggott, County Coun Rupert Swarbrick.

Work has been ongoing since construction began in June 2021 to ensure the moss ground which the road is built upon is settled by preloading it with stone.

That work is nearing completion with only around 400m left to cover. That will allow the final section of drainage to be finished and the verges and embankments to be covered with topsoil.

The earthworks at the southern end of the scheme have been paused over winter while the ground is saturated but are due to resume soon.

Highways officials say the site will become a hive of activity over the coming months as work gets underway to construct the road surface, install streetlights, utility ducting and crossing facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

The M55 Heyhouses link road will substantially improve journey times between Lytham and St Annes and the motorway network.

Once the road is open to traffic, work will continue to complete landscape planting, and turn the existing Wild Lane which runs alongside into a shared route for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The link road will make a real difference to travel in this area, particularly by ensuring the local road network can support future development and does not become too congested.

"The ground conditions in this area are quite challenging which makes it all the more pleasing that the work is progressing well and on schedule.

"It's an interesting and exciting time to visit the site with some of the larger drainage structures being installed, and the road beginning to really take shape as preparations are underway for the final phase of work to construct the upper layers of road over the coming months."

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: "Being on site it was apparent how much preparation work has been completed and just how necessary it is given the poor ground conditions of this moss land.

"The substantial drainage works are vital to protect the infrastructure which needs to be secure to take the amount of traffic to and from the motorway. I cannot wait for the road to open and seeing it take shape today brings to life this much needed project."

Debbie Francis, who chairs the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: "Backed by £5.79m of funding from the LEP’s Getting Building Fund, the M55 Heyhouses Link Road will boost the regional economy, creating more employment opportunities in and around the Fylde Coast. Once completed, it will also improve connectivity to Blackpool Airport’s Enterprise Zone, bringing additional benefits to local businesses and communities."

Mr Menzies said: "Congestion between Lytham St Annes and the M55 is a major issue, particularly with our growing population. Fylde has long been crying out for investment to alleviate this problem. I look forward to the road opening and serving residents and visitors for decades to come.

