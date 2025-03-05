A US-style fried chicken chain has its sights set on Blackpool for its first ever store in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky B’s Hot Chicken might be a Scottish franchise but its menu is wholly inspired by the flavours of the American Deep South.

Lucky B’s will open at 53 Whitegate Drive - an empty unit opposite the Belle Vue pub. An opening date has not been confirmed at this stage, but the doors are expected to open in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calling itself “the Home of Nashville-style fried chicken”, the franchise currently has two stores in Glasgow and is seeking to expand across Lancashire and the North West of England.

Ross Fairbairn will be Lucky B’s master franchisee for Lancashire. He currently operates 22 Subway stores across the North West region.

Lucky B's Hot Chicken will open its first English branch in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool | Lucky B's

“I’m excited to be bring Lucky B’s to Blackpool,” said Ross. “I’ve got a lot of experience when it comes to developing a franchise brand and whilst Lucky B’s is fairly new to the franchise market, I recognised immediately the potential of the brand as a scalable opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Lucky B’s?

Established in 2022, Lucky B’s Hot Chicken was created by best friends Giancarlo Celino and Toni Dobrenko after spending time together on holiday in USA.

Calling itself “the Home of Nashville-style fried chicken”, Lucky B’s will open its first branch this side of the border in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool in the coming months. It currently has two stores in Glasgow. | Lucky B's

Giancarlo and Toni both have a wealth of experience in the food industry and have created multiple award-winning food brands from fish & chips, fresh pasta, burgers and pizza.

The US-inspired menu at Lucky B's, from tender chicken wings to burgers and shakes | Lucky B's

The pair felt there was a real gap in the market for one of America’s most popular fast food concepts, so they spent weeks searching, tasting and frying in order to create “the juiciest and most tender fried chicken on the planet”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chicken is marinated in buttermilk and other secret ingredients for 24 hours; coated in their own house dredge and fried until crispy and golden then finished with Nashville inspired spices.

Giancarlo said: “We are excited to be opening our first franchise outside of Scotland. And to have someone with Ross’ experience onboard, and ready to open more stores, it really does highlight the potential of Lucky B’s.”