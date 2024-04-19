Update on planned opening of new Hobbycraft store in Blackpool
A national chain is close to opening its new shop in Blackpool following work to convert the premises.
Hobbycraft, which is the country’s largest retailer of arts, crafts and baking products, is due to open a branch in the former Argos on Blackpool Retail Park on Squires Gate Lane.
The brand's plans to open in Blackpool were first revealed in January this year, when work was already underway to upgrade the unit which had been empty since Argos relocated to Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road more than two years ago.
A spokesperson for Hobbycraft said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be opening a new Hobbycraft store in the Blackpool area this summer. We’re looking forward to welcoming craft beginners and enthusiasts alike into our new store and will confirm more details closer to the opening day.”
A planning application seeking advertisement consent for two internally illuminated fascia signs at the shop, next to Pets at Home, was approved by Blackpool Council planners using their delegated powers last month. The company has been recruiting staff over the last few months.
It has around 100 shops across the country with the nearest Hobbycraft to Blackpool currently at the Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.
The opening of the Squires Gate Lane shop will mean the retail park has welcomed two new retailers this year following the recent opening of a new JD Sports branch after it took over and refurbished the former Office Outlet unit. JD Sports also has a shop in the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool, which it has pledged will not be affected by the launch of the new venture after the council raised concerns about the viability of the town centre site.
